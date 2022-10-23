Roscrea rebound to senior status

Tipperary Premier IHC Final: Roscrea 1-17 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-16

Roscrea are back in the senior ranks after a one-year absence courtesy of a hard-fought win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole in the Tipperary Premier Intermediate hurling final at Semple Stadium yesterday.

Hot favourites Roscrea looked likely winners from an early stage, Conor Dooley’s goal after 21 minutes putting them 1-7 to 0-5 clear. They led at half-time 1-10 to 0-7, with Luke Cashin, Shane Fletcher, Darren O Connor and Jason Fitzpatrick starring.

Gortnahoe pressed strongly in the third quarter, four points in five minutes leaving them 0-14 to 1-14 behind.

Roscrea were under severe pressure at this juncture, but goalie Daryl Ryan made two match-winning saves from Kevin Slattery and Keane Hayes in a thrilling finish to secure the O'Riain Cup and promotion.

Roscrea’s speedy return to the top flight in Tipp was inspired by the excellence of Shane Fletcher, Luke Cashin, Alan Tynan, Darren O Connor, Jason Fitzpatrick, Michael campion and goalie Daryl Ryan.

Ronan Teehan, Keane Hayes, Brian Maher, and David Nolan were the key men for the losers.

Scorers for Roscrea: S Fletcher(0-4) and L Cashin(0-4,3fs), C Dooley(1-0), A Tynan(0-3),C Sheedy, E Fitzpatrick(0-2 each), J Fitzpatrick, J Gilmartin(0-1 each);

Scorers for Gortnahoe: K Hayes(0-9,7fs), R Teehan(0-3), B Maher(0-2), A Maher, D Maher, J Moore(0-1 each);

ROSCREA: D Ryan; S Davis, K McMahon, J Synott; M Campion, D O Connor, D Tynan; D Ryan, J Fitzpatrick; A Tynan, L Cashin, E Fitzpatrick; C Sheedy, S Fletcher, C Dooley;

Subs: J Gilmartin for Dooley(37mins), K Lee for J Fitzpatrick(53mins), C Phelan for O Connor(62mins);

GORTNAHOE-GLENGOOLE: T Dunne; E McCarthy, K Campion, P Purcell; M Barnaville, D Nolan, B Maher; K Collins, J Moore; A Maher, R Teehan, G Fahey; K Slattery, K Hayes, D Maher;

Subs: C Scott for Collins(37mins), A Guilfoyle for Fahey( 41mins), L Hayes for Slattery(55mins)

Referee: M Kennedy, Newcastle