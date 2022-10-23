Ballinora retain Muskerry JAHC title after hard-fought win over Grenagh

Following a 2020 decider defeat to Inniscarra’s second team, Ballinora have now won this championship for the second season on the bounce, with the aim now to try and win the county having previously underachieved.
Ballinora retain Muskerry JAHC title after hard-fought win over Grenagh

CHAMPS: Ballinora had the experience and poise to keep their opposition at arm’s length. Pic: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 19:26
Barry O'Mahony

Muskerry JAHC Final 

Ballinora 0-16 Grenagh 0-11 

Ballinora are the kingpins of Muskerry for the eighth time in their history following a hard-fought win over Grenagh in the MJK Oils JAHC final at Ovens on Sunday night. 

Following a 2020 decider defeat to Inniscarra’s second team, Ballinora have now won this championship for the second season on the bounce, with the aim now to try and win the county having previously underachieved.

It was an evenly contested opening 30 minutes, the sides traded points early on before Ballinora tacked on three points. Seán Joyce converted a long-range free for Grenagh, with Shane Kingston and Alan O’Shea with quick points at the other end. Grenagh dug deep for the remainder of the half led on by Joyce, they scored four of the last five points to only trail by two points at the break, 0-8 to 0-6.

Grenagh made the better start to the second-half, and by the 40th minute, trailed by a single point, 0-10 to 0-9. A long range Neil Lordan effort and a Lyons free pushed Ballinora three points ahead with 15 minutes remaining. The teams exchanged points, as the game was still firmly in the melting pot heading down the home straight.

Ballinora had the experience and poise to keep their opposition at arm’s length in the final ten minutes as they claimed the silverware.

Ballinora will meet either Nemo Rangers or Erin’s Own second string in the county semi-final.

Scorers for Ballinora: L Lyons 0-8 (0-7f), S Kingston 0-3, N Lordan 0-2, K Murphy 0-1, A O’Shea 0-1, J Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Grenagh: S Joyce 0-8 (0-7f), S Cronin 0-2, L Walsh 0-1.

Ballinora: B Crowley; K O’Regan, J Lordan, R Barrow; M Lordan, P Cronin, D Corkery; J Byrne, N Lordan; B Murphy, D Holmes, L Lyons; A O’Shea, S Kingston, K Murphy.

Subs: T Burns for K O’Regan (45), J Keohane for K Murphy (50).

Grenagh: J Walsh; M McSweeney, K Cummins, A Kiely; P McSweeney, P Barry-Murphy, L Walsh; T Twomey, K O’Neill; U Duggan, D Kenny, S Joyce; D Coleman, S Cronin, C Buckley.

Subs: D O’Shea for D Kenny (47), M White for D Coleman (55).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Three in a row for Easkey in Sligo
Diarmuid McGann and David Neary celebrate their win 23/10/2022 Roscommon SFC: Strokestown pip Boyle at the death to grab victory
Sligo v Limerick - Allianz Football League Division 4 Round 7 Limerick SFC: Adare set up re-match with Newcastle West
<p>Ardee St. Mary’s weary legs carried them over the line. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Leinster club SFC: goals the order of the day as Ardee edge Colmcille 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s