Ballinora retain Muskerry JAHC title after hard-fought win over Grenagh

Muskerry JAHC Final

Ballinora 0-16 Grenagh 0-11

Ballinora are the kingpins of Muskerry for the eighth time in their history following a hard-fought win over Grenagh in the MJK Oils JAHC final at Ovens on Sunday night.

Following a 2020 decider defeat to Inniscarra’s second team, Ballinora have now won this championship for the second season on the bounce, with the aim now to try and win the county having previously underachieved.

It was an evenly contested opening 30 minutes, the sides traded points early on before Ballinora tacked on three points. Seán Joyce converted a long-range free for Grenagh, with Shane Kingston and Alan O’Shea with quick points at the other end. Grenagh dug deep for the remainder of the half led on by Joyce, they scored four of the last five points to only trail by two points at the break, 0-8 to 0-6.

Grenagh made the better start to the second-half, and by the 40th minute, trailed by a single point, 0-10 to 0-9. A long range Neil Lordan effort and a Lyons free pushed Ballinora three points ahead with 15 minutes remaining. The teams exchanged points, as the game was still firmly in the melting pot heading down the home straight.

Ballinora had the experience and poise to keep their opposition at arm’s length in the final ten minutes as they claimed the silverware.

Ballinora will meet either Nemo Rangers or Erin’s Own second string in the county semi-final.

Scorers for Ballinora: L Lyons 0-8 (0-7f), S Kingston 0-3, N Lordan 0-2, K Murphy 0-1, A O’Shea 0-1, J Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Grenagh: S Joyce 0-8 (0-7f), S Cronin 0-2, L Walsh 0-1.

Ballinora: B Crowley; K O’Regan, J Lordan, R Barrow; M Lordan, P Cronin, D Corkery; J Byrne, N Lordan; B Murphy, D Holmes, L Lyons; A O’Shea, S Kingston, K Murphy.

Subs: T Burns for K O’Regan (45), J Keohane for K Murphy (50).

Grenagh: J Walsh; M McSweeney, K Cummins, A Kiely; P McSweeney, P Barry-Murphy, L Walsh; T Twomey, K O’Neill; U Duggan, D Kenny, S Joyce; D Coleman, S Cronin, C Buckley.

Subs: D O’Shea for D Kenny (47), M White for D Coleman (55).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)