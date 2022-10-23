O'Connor inspires as Seandún edge thrilling Cork camogie decider

Cork Senior Camogie final: Seandún 2-16 Sarsfields 1-17.

AMY O’Connor scored 2-8 for Seandún as they completed back-to-back SE Systems Cork camogie titles at Castle Road on Sunday. Having made the breakthrough in 2021, the city division rose to the challenge in front of a big crowd.

The talented O’Connor, who was crowned ‘player of the match’ is grateful for the chance to play at the top level.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. I probably never will, unfortunately, play senior with my club (St Vincent’s). I don’t mean to sound negative, that is the harsh reality. It is great to have this opportunity to play senior.

“Two years ago, if you asked me, would I have a senior county medal, I would have laughed in your face. Thankfully, I am lucky enough now to have two. That is a testament to the players we have available.

“We could potentially lose a huge bunch of them. If Blackrock go and beat Aghabullogue next Saturday (intermediate replay), they go up senior. Blackrock makes up a huge spine of our team. They are phenomenal players. It would be bitter-sweet.

“I said in the huddle before the game, we never know when we will have such an exceptional group of players playing together again, so you might as well make the most of it.”

In a contest that went all the way to the wire, O’Connor got the titleholders off to the best possible start with her 1-4. Defensively strong as well, Lauren Homan was unerring from frees.

Sarsfields needed to produce something big to get back into the match, and unanswered points before half-time from Cliona Lynch (2), Ella Woods and Hollie Herlihy left them with a fighting chance at the turn, 1-10 to 0-8.

Sarsfields brought much more intensity to the second half and despite O’Connor’s second green flag, they gained parity courtesy of an unanswered 1-4 - the Sarsfields goal a brilliant effort from Orlaith Mullins (1-14 to 2-11).

It was a roller-coaster from there to the end.

“My heart was in my mouth for the entire second half,” O’Connor continued. “In Castle Road, they say the end we were playing into in the first-half is the scoring end, so you want to get as much of a lead as possible. We probably didn’t have enough of a lead at half-time.

CITY SLICKERS: Seandun celebrate their win. EEjob 23/10/2022. Echo Sport. 2022 Cork Senior Camogie Final, Seandun V’s Sarsfields, at Castle Road, Mahon, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We were put under savage pressure. Sars have such pace. They are so young, they have lots of minors. I actually love watching them because they are so exciting. Obviously, I wasn’t excited when I was down the other end and they drew level. Fair play to them, they gave us some game.”

Sarsfields, vying for their first title since 2019 and their third overall, could never get their noses in front. In a frenetic finale and a one-point game, Homan sealed the deal in the 66th minute.

“I love camogie, I love playing, and playing with such freedom. It is a huge challenge too because you are marking some of the best defenders in the country. But I enjoy scoring goals. It is part of my game, it has always been since I was a child," she said.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (2-8, 0-4 frees), L Homan (0-5, 0-4 frees), M Murphy, K Hickey and E Curtin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (0-5 frees, 0-1 45) and E Woods (0-3 frees) (0-6 each), O Mullins (1-2), H Herlihy, C Casey and K Fennessy (0-1 each).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh), L McKeogh (Blackrock), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s); S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons, Capt), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), M Scannell (Bishopstown); N Crean (St Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), R De Faoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Subs: E Curtin (Blackrock) for L McKeogh (45 inj).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliott; M Mullins, C Lynch, A McNamara; A Fitzgerald, M Sheehan; E Woods, C Mullins (Capt), K Sheehan; H Herlihy, O Mullins, S Desmond.

Subs: K Fennessy for S Desmond (37), C Casey for M Sheehan (51), M McCarthy for K Sheehan (54).

Referee: Gerard Ahern (Cloughduv).