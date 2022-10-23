Dowling rubbishes 'superclub' jibes after Crokes' double double

Dublin SHC Final: Kilmacud Crokes 0-20 Na Fianna 0-17

Kilmacud Crokes manager Kieran Dowling described talk of a superclub as 'rubbish' after retaining the Dublin SHC title, securing a double-double for the south Dublin club.

Crokes have claimed both senior hurling and football titles in the capital for the second year running and, remarkably, didn't have a single player who featured in both finals this season.

Just like last year's hurling decider against Na Fianna, Crokes required a late comeback to deny the Glasnevin club a maiden title, overcoming a four-point deficit at the three-quarter stage to win by three.

The Crokes footballers also defeated Na Fianna in the senior final while there will be a sense of deja vu about their upcoming Leinster club SHC opposition too, with Laois side Clough-Ballacolla, who defeated Crokes last winter, again waiting on November 13.

It is a glory era for Crokes whose footballers reached the All-Ireland final last February, though Dowling railed against the superclub tag that is often attached to them given their huge membership.

"From where we were to where we are now, where we have kids walking around proudly with jerseys and sticks, people give out that we're a superclub or we should be this and that," said Dowling.

"Dermot Howley is a selector with me, he was reminiscing there about playing in the early 2000s when we were in a relegation battle out in UCD, to avoid going down to Senior B, and here we are now. Forget all this rubbish about us being a superclub - it has taken 40 years of work since we came in and people started building. And we're not going to stop.

"I'd use the analogy of Offaly hurling, people thought it was going to continue forever. If we let up, hurling will die around here because it takes such hard work. And I'd say the same about Na Fianna."

Crokes' late flourish, outscoring Na Fianna by 0-8 to 0-1 in the closing quarter, was doubly impressive as they lost Alex Considine to a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident in the 58th minute.

It was desperately difficult on Na Fianna as the club's second-ever final played out in a similar manner to their first last year. They coughed up a nine-point lead in that 2021 decider and with All-Star nominee Donal Burke outstanding this time they led by 0-16 to 0-12 after 44 minutes.

Burke shot 11 of his team's 17 points in all and, as team captain, looked likely to get his hands on the cup, particularly when Diarmuid Clerkin boomed over a terrific score to open up that four-point lead.

But Crokes, who'd earlier led 0-5 to 0-1 after a strong opening, and by 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time, brought all their big game experience to bear in the closing stages and took Considine's dismissal in their stride.

They tied up the game for the fifth time at 0-16 apiece with points from Cian MacGabhann, free-taker Oisin O'Rorke and Dara Purcell before pushing on with another late four-in-a-row of scores.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: O O'Rorke (0-9, 7 frees); A Considine, F Whitely (0-2 each); M Roche, B Hayes, C Conway, C MacGabhann, D Purcell, R Hayes, C O Cathasaigh (0-1 each).

Na Fianna scorers: D Burke (0-11, 6 frees); A Jamieson-Murphy (0-4); S Currie (0-1 sideline), D Clerkin (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons; D Butler, C Ryan; M Grogan; D Crowe, C O Cathasaigh, C MacGabhann; B Hayes, D Purcell; C Conway, F Whitely, O O'Rorke; M Roche, R Hayes, A Considine.

Subs: B Scanlon for Conway (45); R O'Loughlin for Roche (47); B O'Carroll for Ryan (55); F O Ceallaigh for Purcell (59); R Costello for Hayes (67).

NA FIANNA: J Treacy; S Burke, C McHugh, D Ryan; F Breathnach; D Clerkin, L Rushe, H Fenlon; P Feeney, M Murphy; T Brennan, D Burke, S Currie; A Jamieson-Murphy, C Currie.

Subs: S Baxter for Brennan (27); S Ryan for M Murphy (52); M Oliver for D Ryan (55); S Barrett for Jamieson-Murphy (59).

Ref: T Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra)