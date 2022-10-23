Austin Stacks boss Quillinan: My heart is absolutely broken. I can't say it clearer than that'

Famed Tralee men from Rock Street relegated to intermediate grade for 2023 by Kerry's unforgiving senior club competition structure
DISTRAUGHT: Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan.

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 18:24
Mortimer Murphy, Killarney

An emotional Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan admitted his "heart was absolutely broken" after the famed Tralee side were relegated from the senior grade in dramatic circumstances at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

The 'Rock' were downed by Sean O'Shea's Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11 to 1-15 and will play their football in the intermediate grade for the first time in the club's illustrious history. It will again bring into sharp focus Kerry's unforgiving senior club competition as last year's county champions were only defeated in the quarter-final of the blue riband county championship.

“After five years of what we’ve done with the club, heartbreaking isn’t even the word for it," Quillinan said. "When you give so much to something and it ends like this you know it’s something that you’ll carry with you for the first of your life no matter what happens.

"I’m not talking about myself here. I’m talking about the group of players who have given every ounce in the last four to five years and have been hugely successful doing it as well. That group is going to bounce back because the talent is there, whoever is going to take over the team the structures are there. Everything is in place for him and next year we’ll have all the guys back that were missing this year and they’ll come back and our job is just to bounce back, win an intermediate, get into the senior championship again and show what the Rock is all about. We’ve shown that in the last few years."

Quillinan, who steps down to take charge of the 2023 Kerry minors, added: "It’s raw right now, but those never-say-die characteristics will carry forward into next year. Not quitting when all the cards are against you is just a massive characteristic of that team.” 

He said that he doesn’t like the structure that sent Stacks down but added: "They are the rules. We finish our club championship with 13 wins, two draws and three losses and we’re relegated, but they’re the rules..

Kenmare's boss Jackie Tuohy was emotional but for a different reason: “We are overjoyed that we got over the line. We cannot believe it, it’s our first time ever beating Stacks in a Championship match. It's monumental for us as a club, amazing. There is such a difference between a winning and a losing dressing room. I know Stacks are hurting but they beat us two years in a row in a club championship so on the law of averages, we're due one and today was the day.

"We have too many good players to be down in the intermediate ranks - not to denigrate it - but just look at Seanie O’Shea and the frees he kicked again. The one he kicked two paces in from the sideline out the 45, he had no right to kick that, it was better than the free against Dublin. I cannot speak because it means so much to the club.”

