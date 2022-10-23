Three in a row for Easkey in Sligo

DEADLY inside forwards Andrew Kilcullen and Thomas Cawley scored 3-12 between them
Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 18:15
Liam Maloney, Markievicz Park

Sligo SHC Final: Easkey 3-18, Naomh Eoin 1-10 

DEADLY inside forwards Andrew Kilcullen and Thomas Cawley scored 3-12 between them as west Sligo's Easkey won a third successive Sligo SHC title when they blitzed Naomh Eoin, 3-18 to 1-10, at Markievicz Park.

Kilcullen bagged 2-7 and Cawley's tally was 1-5 as Easkey controlled what was the fourth county final clash of these clubs. First-half goals from the winners' top scorers helped them lead 2-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

Naomh Eoin's best performer was Tony O'Kelly-Lynch, who shot 0-8, and substitute Edwin Mullane bagged a consolation goal in second-half stoppage time.

Scorers Easkey: Andrew Kilcullen (2-7, 4f, 1 sideline), Thomas Cawley (1-5), Rory McHugh (0-2), Dónall Hanley (0-2), Finnian Cawley (0-1), Mikey Gordon (0-1) 

Naomh Eoin: Tony O'Kelly-Lynch (0-8, 7f, 1 '65'), Edwin Mullane (1-0), Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch (0-1), Darragh Cawley (0-1) 

EASKEY: J Gordon, B Feeney, G Connolly, D Rolston, F Connolly, ER McGowan, D Hanley, F Cawley, N Kilcullen, M Gordon, R McHugh, J Weir, T Cawley, A Kilcullen, J McHugh 

Subs used: S Molloy for B Feeney, 44; R Molloy for D Rolston, 44; F Moylan for J McHugh, 52; H Gilroy for F Connolly, 54; H O'Donnell for T Cawley, 56 

NAOMH EOIN: K Brennan, A Wall, C Jordan, D Keaveny, F O'Kelly-Lynch, N Feehily, D Fidgeon, G O'Kelly-Lynch, D Cawley, T O'Kelly-Lynch, R Feehily, P O'Brien, L O'Kelly-Lynch, P Kilcoyne, J Carroll 

Subs: M Munnelly for P O'Brien, 22; E Scully for J Carroll, h-t; E Mullane for E Scully, 48; T Davis for D Cawley, 53 

Referee: G Chapman

