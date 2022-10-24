Premier Intermediate awaits as Kilshannig's rise continues 

Kilshannig 1-16 Aghabullogue 0-10

It’s been quite the few years for Kilshannig.

Yesterday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh they added the Bons Secours Cork IAFC title to the Junior A crown they won back in 2019 while last weekend they claimed their maiden Avondhu Junior ‘A’ hurling championship.

Throw in the Premier 2 minor football victory in 2018 and the graph seems like it has every intention of rising further over the next few years.

Here they played with a swagger in brushing aside a game Aghabullogue outfit who just couldn’t live with the victor’s blend of pace, power and footballing nous. That same swagger saw them dismiss perennial contenders at this level, Mitchelstown, at the semi-final stage. It all suggests a straightforward progression, but those on the inside know the truth of the matter.

Take Tom Cunningham, for example. He was the star man in this game as he kicked 1-5 in an outstanding performance that will be long remembered but he had his dark days this season too, as their captain, Killian O’Hanlon, told us afterwards.

“He was excellent. Tom was dropped for the quarterfinal against Glanworth after starting the first two or three games. It didn’t happen for him and he came on in the quarterfinal with a point to prove and kicked three points of play. There was a bit of anger in him that you could see in that game. He’s put in savage work and I was delighted for him the last day, delighted for him today.”

Then there was the fact that they were down against Gabriel Rangers in their final group game and very nearly out as their selector, Mark Sheehan told us.

“We were one-point down and they were going through if they had pushed on then, we were out and the show was over. But there was a free-out and from there we went down and got the win, then the hurlers beat Glanworth and that seemed to really, really rise everything. It was like a fresh start, and then we were into the Mitchelstown match and we gave a performance for the ages in that game and it rose our confidence.”

That confidence flowed through Cunningham as he kicked 0-2 in the first half and his side led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break but his best was yet to come. Kilshannig continued to have the edge on the resumption as they kicked three of the next five scores before Cunningham landed the killer blow. Conor McMahon popped him the pass and the youngster coolly slotted the ball past John Buckley to put his side in total control.

Cunningham then went on to kick his side’s next three points and though David Thompson and Cialan O’Sullivan kept the Aghabullogue scoreboard ticking over, this was Kilshannig’s day.

The sides were level twice inside the opening six minutes as Ciarán O’Sullivan and Kieran Twomey were on target for Kilshannig while John Corkery and Thompson scored for Aghabullogue. However, Bill Curtin and Colm O’Shea were in unforgiving form in the Kilshannig back line and they were able to profit from the possession that they garnered from their work with excellent scores from Killian O’Hanlon, Éanna O’Hanlon and Cunningham to go 0-5 to 0-3 clear at the end of the opening quarter.

Corkery and Thompson soon had Aghabullogue back to within one as Paul Ring managed to scupper some of the Avondhu’s side impetous but Kilshannig finished the half in style. Eoin O’Sullivan was a constant menace at wing forward while O’Hanlon was outstanding at midfield as further points from O’Hanlon, Cunningham and Darragh O’Sullivan saw them lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

From there, inspired by Cunningham, they kicked on and the higher grade should hold no fears for them in 2023 as previous champions, Iveleary, have shown, though Sheehan will be making sure they keep grounded.

“We’ll have to see. Obviously it will be a lot more competitive. We did enough this year to win this grade, but some of the things that we did wouldn’t be good enough up at Premier Intermediate. But today is not today to analyse that, but we know that work ahead of us that’s needed because there’s some great teams up at that grade. It’ll be a short winter, and we’ll start thinking about it on Thursday or Friday or whenever we settle down!”

Scorers for Kilshannig: T Cunningham (1-5, 0-1 free), K Twomey (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-2 ‘45s), K O’Hanlon and D O’Sullivan (0-2 each), C O’Sullivan, É O’Hanlon and K Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Corkery (0-2), C O’Sullivan and P O’Sullivan (0-2 each).

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C O’Shea, E Burke, S O’Connell; B Curtin, B Guerin, J Twomey; K O’Hanlon (c), C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, É O’Hanlon, E O’Sullivan; K Twomey, C McMahon, T Cunninham. Subs: K Murphy for McMahon (49), M Twomey for E O’Sullivan (54), J Cronin for Twomey, C O’Connell for D O’Sullivan and C Murphy for B Curtin (all 59).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth; B Casey, P Ring (c), D Quinlan; R Dennehy, B Dineen; E O’Sullivan, M Bradley, A Murphy; J Corkery, C O’Sullivan, D Thompson.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for Quinlan (28), N Barry Murphy for Dineen (42), J Murphy for Dennehy (54), P Twomey for Dilworth (55).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).