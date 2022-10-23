Cleary earns Kilruane replay in Tipp epic

Tipperary SHC Final: Kiladangan 1-21 Kilruane Macdonaghs 2-18

With the penultimate puck of the game, Willie Cleary’s 10th point gave Kilruane MacDonaghs a deserved second bite of the cherry in this epic Tipperary SHC final in FBD Semple Stadium.

Veteran Seamus Hennessy claimed a last-gasp free for Cleary to convert after it appeared Bryan McLoughney had won the game for Kiladangan at the other end with a free earned by Seán Hayes.

Alan Flynn’s 52nd-minute goal, rifling to the net after Aaron Morgan slipped in trying to clear the ball, put Kiladangan ahead for the first time in the game. Up to that point in the second half, they had been largely relying on McLoughney’s expert free-taking.

McLoughney’s first point from play in the 45th minute tied the game but two minutes later Jerome Cahill was celebrating his second goal after leaving the Kiladangan defence for dead when he was found by Niall O’Meara.

It was O’Meara who stepped up with a couple of points in the closing stages as Kiladangan, spurred on by Flynn’s goal, were keeping their noses in front. Cian Darcy put Kilruane ahead in the first minute of additional time only for Declan McGrath to respond and then what appeared to be McLoughney’s winning free.

Kilruane were the better team for the majority of a first half in which they never went behind but a 50% accuracy rate was a disappointing return.

Still, eight wides and a shot dropped short compared to Kiladangan’s total of four wides and one short said plenty about the chances they were creating. They were also close to finding the net in the seventh minute when Thomas Cleary squared the ball to Cian O’Kelly whose shot fizzed wide.

Leading by a point, Niall O’Meara was odds-on to double Kilruane’s advantage in the 16th minute. Instead, he delivered the ball to Cahill’s hand who recovered so well from an initial slip to finish past Barry Hogan.

Kilruane led by as much as five points in the 22nd minute but Kiladangan distilled their game to the basics and claimed a couple of points after puck-outs. Paul Flynn was finding plenty of space and sent over his second point of the game after again making himself available to Hogan.

Kiladangan cut the margin to two points in additional time but Thomas Cleary was on hand to restore the three-point difference at the break, 1-9 to 0-9.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B. McLoughney (0-9, 7 frees); P. Flynn (1-4); W. Connors, D. McGrath (0-2); J. Gallagher, T. Gallagher, A. Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: W. Cleary (0-10, 9 frees); J. Cahill (2-0); T. Cleary, N. O’Meara, C. Darcy (0-2 each); M. O’Neill, N. McAdams (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: B. Hogan; D. Sweeney, J. Quigley, D. Moran; J. O’Meara, A. Flynn (c), D. McGrath; T. Gallagher, T. O’Meara; J. Gallagher, S. Hayes, P. Flynn; B. McLoughney, B. Seymour, W. Connors.

Subs for Kiladangan: D. O’Meara for B. Seymour (28); D. Flannery for D. Moran (35); J. Loughnane for T. O’Meara (46); D. Butler for J. O’Meara (57).

KILRUANE MacDONAGHS: P. Williams; A. Morgan, J. Peters, E. Hogan; N. O’Meara, J. Cleary, K. Cahill; S. McAdams, M. O’Neill; W. Cleary, S. Hennessy, C. Darcy; J. Cahill (c), T. Cleary, K. O’Kelly.

Subs for Kilruane MacDonaghs: C. Cleary for S. Hennessy (21); C. Austin for C. O’Kelly (inj 30+2); C. O’Kelly for J. Cahill (blood, 34-36); C. O’Kelly for C. Cleary (40); S. Hennessy for M. O’Neill (48).

Referee: K. Jordan (Thurles Gaels).