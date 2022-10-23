Comeback from cruciate is oh so sweet for O'Hanlon 

There’s no coincidence that Killian O'Hanlon's side’s return to form has coincided with his return to the pitch, even if a hamstring injury nearly scuppered his involvement in their victory over Aghabullogue in the final of the Bons Secours Cork IAFC on Sunday.
ON TOP: Kilshannig captain Killian O'Hanlon raises the John 'Lock' O'Sullivan cup after defeating Aghabullogue in the Bon Secours Cork County IAFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 16:31
John Coleman

Last year the dreaded curse of the cruciate had halted the impressive progress of Kilshannig captain Killian O’Hanlon. 

However, there’s no coincidence that his side’s return to form has coincided with his return to the pitch, even if a hamstring injury nearly scuppered his involvement in their victory over Aghabullogue in the final of the Bons Secours Cork IAFC on Sunday.

“It’s been a long old year, and even coming into this it was touch and go. I was delighted to be able to get out on the pitch and, more importantly, get up there and lift the cup. To be going up a level next year, it’s a great feeling.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on my own, a lot of time in the gym trying to get it right, I didn’t train then the last couple of weeks so thankfully it held up some bit anyway. I’m delighted but I trusted the men around me, to be fair we’ve a fairly well balanced team. I was hanging around the middle and I knew that that was going to be my main role because we’ve threats everywhere.

“It’s been a good couple of years. In 2019 we won that Junior county and as a group we were ambitious enough and felt we could go again and push it on."

He continued: "It didn’t happen for us at Intermediate. At the start of the year we sat down as we knew there was a lot more in us as a group and the boys put in a massive, massive effort but halfway through the year it wasn’t looking great and we were going through a tough time again, we were nearly out of both championships. 

"But to be fair, we ground out wins in both codes to get through to the quarter finals and that was definitely the turning point. We won those games ugly, and that showed our character and we pushed on from there.

“We’ve a short turnaround now with the hurling next weekend. It’s great to be going up a grade in the championship and going up in the league too and hopefully we can push on again.”

