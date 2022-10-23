Kanturk claim Cork Premier IFC after comfortable win over Bantry

This was a final Kanturk never looked like coming off second best in. They never trailed their opponents. Their opponents never stood level with them
UP FOR IT: Kanturk's Aidan Walsh punches clears from Bantry Blues' Sean O'Leary during the Bon Secours Cork County premier IFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 17:52
Eoghan Cormican, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork Premier Intermediate football final

Kanturk 3-11 Bantry 1-10 

Back-to-back county final defeats did not become an unwanted three-in-a-row. Kanturk, at the third time of asking over the past 15 months, are Cork premier intermediate football champions. Not alone that, but they are now a dual senior club.

This was a final Kanturk never looked like coming off second best in. They never trailed their opponents. Their opponents never stood level with them.

Ahead by six inside 12 minutes, Kanturk’s lead had been reduced to one by minute 18. It was the one and only time Bantry got within the minimum of their opponents. The Kanturk response was to kick a goal less than a minute later.

Sunday’s win represents Kanturk’s sixth county title across hurling and football since 2011. There have also been Munster and All-Ireland titles during this glorious and silverware-laden decade for the club.

With their opening 2-9 having been supplied by five of the seven Walsh’s on the starting team, it was somewhat ironic that the game-clinching score on 44 minutes was provided by a player not wearing the Walsh surname.

Now one of the Walsh’s - Ian - was central in the build-up. His incisive pass found sub Cian Clernon. He, in turn, fed the long-serving Lorcan McLoughlin for a third Kanturk goal.

McLoughlin’s green flag pushed Kanturk six clear, 3-9 to 1-9. It pushed Kanturk out of reach. It also took the wind out of the Bantry sails, as evidenced by the fact that the final quarter played home to just three scores - two Kanturk points to Bantry’s one.

Kanturk led by two at the break. 2-6 to 1-7. It was a wonder the gap was as small as two. The men from Duhallow had six wides to their opponents’ two. They also hit the post with one of the many goal chances they created early doors.

It was all Kanturk in the opening exchanges.

After 12 minutes, they led 1-4 to 0-1.

The goal arrived in the 15th second. Aidan Walsh took control from the throw-in. He passed to cousin Ian. Ian passed to brother Ryan. Goal.

Ian was provider turned finisher for their first point just inside the minute mark. A dream start for last year’s back-to-back beaten finalists.

Bantry’s in-form forward Arthur Coakley opened their account on four minutes. It was their sole score in the first 13 minutes.

Ian, Aidan, and Colin Walsh floated over three-in-a-row. A six-point advantage inside 12 minutes. It should have been more. Alan Walsh shook the post in the fifth minute when going for a second goal.

Bantry, already in danger of being cut adrift, required a lifeline. Step forward top-scorer Coakley on 13 minutes. The corner-forward was at the end of a move involving Eoghan Minihane and Sean O’Leary. Goal Bantry.

Corner-back Seth Thornton and corner-forward Paddy Cronin followed with back-to-back points. The deficit shrunk to one. 1-4 to 1-3. Game on - finally. But it was only briefly game on.

Kanturk, as they did all afternoon, had an answer. Aidan Walsh sallied forward for a second Kanturk goal on 19 minutes.

That gap of four points had been cut in half by the time referee Alan O’Connor brought the curtain down on a busy and bustling first half, three-in-a-row from Sean O’Leary and Coakley (0-2, one free) meaning Bantry were right there upon the change of ends.

But no closer did they get. Kanturk, despite leaving a shopping trolley full of scores behind them, including 13 wides, avoided an unwanted three-in-a-row of county final defeats.

A dual senior club they now are.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh (0-5, 0-1 free); Aidan Walsh (1-1); R Walsh, L McLoughlin (1-0 each); P Walsh, C Walsh (0-2 each); G Bucinskas (0-1).

Scorers for Bantry: A Coakley (0-5, 0-2 frees); P Cronin (1-2); R Deane, S Thornton, S O’Leary (0-1 each).

Kanturk: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh I Walsh, L McLoughlin; G Bucinskas, R Walsh, Alan Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for R Walsh (24 mins, inj); J Fitzpatrick for L McLoughlin (58); L O’Keeffe for Bucinkas (60); M Healy for I Walsh (61).

Bantry: S Murry; S Thornton, T Cronin, C O’Brien; E Minihane, B Foley, E O’Shea; S O’Leary, D McCarthy; S Keevers, R Deane, K Coakley; P Cronin, D Murray, A Coakley.

Subs: K Casey for D Murray (HT); D Daly for Coakley (47); C Power for O’Shea (58).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

