Ballinascarthy retain Carbery Junior A hurling title

Carbery Junior A Hurling final

Ballinascarthy 1-25 Newcestown 1-11

Ballinascarthy retained the Carbery junior A hurling championship title following this comprehensive win against Newcestown at Rossmore on Sunday afternoon.

This win represents Ballinascarthy’s third divisional hurling championship success in four years, and they will now play Valley Rovers in a county quarter-final.

Ballinascarthy produced a brilliant team performance with star performers in every sector of the pitch which enabled them to cruise to victory. Key to their success was the brilliance of their forwards especially Brian O’Donovan, Ben Murray, and Cillian Cullinane who all excelled.

Ballinscarthy started brightly as they quickly eased into a four-point lead after the first quarter. Central to their bright start was the unerring accuracy of Jeremy Ryan from set plays, while Brian O’Donovan and Ben Murray were also impressive in attack.

Ballinascarthy upped the tempo in the second quarter which ensured they held a ten-point lead at half-time, 0-14 to 0-4.

Ballinascarthy effectively secured victory when Cillian Cullinane netted in the 33rd minute. The talented forward finished off a brilliant move involving Ricky O’Flynn and Brian O’Donovan with a sublime finish to move his side 14 points clear.

Newcestown battled gallantly to the end with Eoin Kelly and Murt Kennelly impressing. They were rewarded with a consolation goal in the 54th minute following a free from Eoin Kelly.

Ballinscarthy captain Ciaran Nyhan was presented with the Flyer Nyhan Cup by Carbery Board chairman Aidan O’Rourke.

Scorers for Ballinascarthy: J Ryan 0-7 (6f), (1) sideline, B O’Donovan 0-6, C Cullinane 1-2, B Murray 0-4, C O’Neill 0-3, R O’Flynn, C Cullinane C Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kelly 1-3 (1-2f), M Kennelly 0-3 (1f), D Twomey 0-3 (3f), C Goggin and K Kelly (f) 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: D Hennessy; D O’Brien, E O’Brien, J O’Brien; A O’Leary, A O’Donovan, C Nyhan; L Murray, C O’Neill; J Ryan, S Ryan, C Cullinane; R O’Flynn, B Murray, B O’Donovan.

Subs: S McCarthy for R O’Flynn (45), C Cullinane for A O’Leary (45), D Walsh for C O’Neill (51).

Newcestown: K Kelly; C O’Sullivan, J Crowley, C White; C Goggin, E Kelly, C Clarke, R Bradfield, M Kennelly; D McSweeney, J Kennelly, D McAree; G Murphy, D Twomey, O Walsh.

Subs: E Calnan for D McSweeney (40), M Kelly for R Bradfield (40), J Burrows for D Twomey (50), R McSweeney for J Kennelly (55).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).