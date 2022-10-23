Ballyea stun Townies with another special comeback 

Éire Óg led by 1-16 to 2-10 in the 59th minute of this rip-roaring contest
Ballyea's Peter Casey with Shane O'Donnell of Eire Og

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 17:00
Joe O Muircheartaigh, Cusack Park

Clare SHC Final: Ballyea 2-14 Éire Óg 1-16 

Ballyea did what Ballyea do — they got the job done once more to cement their status as Clare’s best team over the last decade when edging past the challenge of Éire Óg thanks to a stunning comeback that yielded a fourth senior title win since 2016.

They did so because as ever they never said die — this county final looked lost from them as the Townies, who were hungry for a first county title since 1990, led by 1-16 to 2-10 in the 59th minute of this rip-roaring contest, but from somewhere the undisputed masters of Clare hurling summoned something special.

Again, because they never fail to do it.

They were three points adrift of Inagh-Kilnamona in last year's final, but came on strong to win by the minimum and it was the same again here as from deep within their hurling and their minds they wrote the exact same script.

They hit the last four points through Martin O’Leary, Tony Kelly, Cathal O’Connor and Niall Deasy to complete a rally that will rank as one of their greatest ever victories that left the Townies crestfallen and on the floor.

23 October 2022; Ballyea captain James Murphy lifts the Canon Hamilton Cup after his side's victory in the Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyea and Éire Óg Ennis at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
23 October 2022; Ballyea captain James Murphy lifts the Canon Hamilton Cup after his side's victory in the Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyea and Éire Óg Ennis at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was remarkable, as it was stunning for the men in black and amber, but a fate that the Townies scarcely deserved after their powerful second-half performance brought them to the cusp of victory.

Aaron Griffin got Ballyea off to a flyer with a fifth-minute goal and they held sway for most of the half only for a dogged Éire Óg side to stay with them. Danny Russell’s frees and fine points from play by Oran Cahill, Darren O’Brien and Mikey Moloney cancelled out the efforts of Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly down the other end as matters rested at 1-6 to 0-9 at the break.

A superb Niall Deasy goal two minutes after the resumption briefly put Ballyea in the ascendency once more, but after Darren O’Brien’s speculative effort was inched over the line in a goalmouth scramble by David Reidy it looked like being Éire Óg’s day.

Everything was going for them, and they hit the front for the first time a minute later through a Gavin Cooney point that left things at 1-11 to 2-7, but that Ballyea wouldn’t go away was hammered home just as the Townies were clearing their throats to toast their long overdue return to the top table.

Adding lustre to this comeback for the ages was that they successfully defended their county title for the first time.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Russell (0-11, 9f, 1 ‘65), D Reidy (1-0), D O’Brien (0-2), O Cahil (0-1), M Moloney (0-1), G Cooney (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyea: N Deasy (1-6, 6f), A Griffin (1-1), T Kelly (0-4, 1 '65), C O’Connor (0-2), M O’Leary (0-1).

ÉIRE ÓG: P Walsh; J Collins, A Fitzgerald, N McMahon; O Cahill, C Russell, L Corry (C); D Reidy, C O’Dea; D McNamara, G Cooney, M Moloney; S O’Donnell, D Russell, D O’Brien. Subs A McGrath for Russell (45-47) B/S.

BALLYEA: B Coote; B O’Connell, P Flanagan,P Casey; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy (C), M Garry, S Lineen; N Deasy, P Lillis, G Brennan; M Gavin, T Kelly, A Griffin. Subs C Brennan for Garry (23), C O’Connor for Gavin (34), M O’Leary for Lillis (54).

Referee: J Donnellan

Ballinascarthy retain Carbery Junior A hurling title

Ballinascarthy retain Carbery Junior A hurling title

