Waterford SFC: Ryans fire The Nire into county final

Waterford SFC semi-final

The Nire 2-12 Ballinacourty 0-6

Déise defender Dermot Ryan slotted five second half dead balls off his lethal left boot as The Nire set up a repeat of last year's county final with Rathgormack. Ryan has scored fourteen points in the 2022 championship.

Aaron Ryan got 1-2 from play for the Ballymacarbry men while Dylan Guiry fisted home his third goal of the campaign. Tholom Guiry and Sean Walsh lorded the midfield exchanges.

A depleted Ballinacourty took the field without eight first team players due to injury and suspension including county hurlers Conor Prunty and Neil Montgomery. Goalkeeper Aaron Beresford kicked three frees for Pat Curran's side.

It could have been different for Courty if Daire Slevin found the net in the tenth minute but he pulled a glorious goal chance left and wide. Two minutes later, Dermot Ryan and Sean Walsh went up the other end and supplied Aaron Ryan who saw his deflected shot beat Aaron Beresford.

Tholom Guiry, Ryan, Conor Gleeson (free) and Jamie Barron all raised white flags as the champions led 1-4 to 0-0 after 19 minutes.

Courty rallied in the second quarter. Sean Whelan Barrett sent over their first point from a free on 20 minutes. Beresford converted another placed ball before Charlie Treen struck from play off a Nire turnover. 1-4 to 0-3 to the holders at the break.

The second half was all about Dermot Ryan. He nailed four frees and a '45 in the space of ten minutes for Michael Ryan's men. On 44 minutes, Dylan Guiry punched the ball in after Tom Barron and Aaron Ryan created the opening. Courty could only manage three frees in response.

Scorers for The Nire: A Ryan 1-2, D Ryan 0-5 (4fs, 1 '45), D Guiry 1-0, T Guiry, J Barron 0-2 each, C Gleeson 0-1f.

Scorers for Ballinacourty: A Beresford 0-3fs, S Whelan Barrett 0-2fs, C Treen 0-1.

The Nire: S Ryan; S Boyce, T Barron, J Mulcahy; D Ryan, J McGrath, F Hallinan; S Walsh, T Guiry; D Guiry, A Ryan, J Barron; C Walsh, C Gleeson, K Cuddy.

Subs: C Guiry for C Walsh (39), M Moore for J Barron (50), O Walsh for A Ryan (55), M O'Sullivan for Gleeson (57), K Brazil for Cuddy (60).

Ballinacourty: A Beresford; C Foley, D McGrath, D Montgomery; C McCarthy, J Elsted, B Looby; M Kiely, J Beresford; D Slevin, D Beresford, T Looby; C Treen, S Whelan Barrett, DJ Kiely.

Subs: R Walsh for Slevin (46), S Ahern for J Beresford (46), A Higgins for Foley (52), M Twomey for Treen (54), P Fitzgerald for Montgomery (59).

Referee: T Larkin.