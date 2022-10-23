Cunningham the hero as Kilshannig continue their climb

Cork IAFC Final: Kilshannig 1-16 Aghabullogue 0-10

Tom Cunningham was the toast of Kilshannig on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as his 1-5 contribution secured his side the Bons Secours Cork IAFC title at the expense of Aghabullogue in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He kicked 0-2 in the first half as his side led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break but his best was yet to come. Kilshannig went on to kick three of the next five scores before Conor McMahon fed Cunningham and he coolly slotted the ball past John Buckley to put his side in total control. Cunningham then went on to kick his side’s next three points and though David Thompson kept the Aghabullogue scoreboard ticking over, there was to be no denying Kilshannig who have now won two county titles in three years after winning the Junior A crown in 2019.

The sides were level twice inside the opening six minutes as Ciarán O’Sullivan and Kieran Twomey were on target for Kilshannig while John Corkery and David Thompson scored for Aghabullogue. However, Bill Curtin and Colm O’Shea were in unforgiving form in the Kilshannig back line and they were able to profit from the possession that they garnered from their work with excellent scores from Killian O’Hanlon, Éanna O’Hanlon and Tom Cunningham to go 0-5 to 0-3 clear at the end of the opening quarter.

Corkery and Thompson soon had Aghbullogue back to within one but Kilshannig finished the half in style with further points from Killian O’Hanlon, Cunningham and Darragh O’Sullivan saw them lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

From there they kicked on, inspired by Cunningham, and they will be more than at home at the higher grade next season.

Scorers for Kilshannig: T Cunningham (1-5, 0-1 free), K Twomey (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-2 ‘45s), K O’Hanlon and D O’Sullivan (0-2 each), C O’Sullivan, É O’Hanlon and K Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Corkery (0-2), C O’Sullivan and P O’Sullivan (0-2 each).

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C O’Shea, E Burke, S O’Connell; B Curtin, B Guerin, J Twomey; K O’Hanlon (c), C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, É O’Hanlon, E O’Sullivan; K Twomey, C McMahon, T Cunninham.

Subs: K Murphy for McMahon (49), M Twomey for E O’Sullivan (54), J Cronin for Twomey, C O’Connell for D O’Sullivan and C Murphy for B Curtin (all 59).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth; B Casey, P Ring (c), D Quinlan; R Dennehy, B Dineen; E O’Sullivan, M Bradley, A Murphy; J Corkery, C O’Sullivan, D Thompson.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for Quinlan (28), N Barry Murphy for Dineen (42), J Murphy for Dennehy (54), P Twomey for Dilworth (55).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).