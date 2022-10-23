Salthill/Knocknacarra reach first Galway SFC final in six years

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-12 Annaghdown 0-9

Tomo Culhane and Rob Finnerty led the way as John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra advanced to their first Galway SFC final in six years when they eventually saw off the dogged challenge of Annaghdown at Pearse Stadium.

As expected Damien Comer did most to try steer Annaghdown into the first county final in two decades but Salthill/Knocknacarra did enough to advance to next Sunday’s final.

Annaghdown led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break having started and finished the half strongly against a Salthill/Knocknacarra side who often failed to make the final pass count.

Early points from Eoin Curry and Frankie Burke settled Annaghdown before Culhane finally escaped the clutches of former All-Star nominee Eoghan Kerin to get Salthill/Knocknacarra off the mark after seven minutes.

Sean Forde went forward from wing-back to extend Annaghdown’s lead before Finnerty hit back with two quality points to tie the match at 0-3 apiece at the end of the opening quarter.

Former Galway goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle edged Salthill in front for the first time when he pointed a ’45 but Annaghdown finished the half strongly with Comer landing a free and one from play before veteran Burke put Annaghdown two ahead at the break with his second free.

Curry again got the opening score of the half for Annaghdown but the Salthill response was massive, with Finnerty putting Cathal Sweeney through and he found the net with a deflection off corner-back Jonathan Creaven, before Culhane followed up with two excellent points to lead by 1-6 to 0-7 after 35 minutes.

Lavelle did well to deny a fisted effort from Comer before sub Ian Burke pulled back a point to leave Salthill ahead by the minimum, 1-6 to 0-8, going into the final quarter.

Donie Hunt and Comer exchanged frees but then, after Comer was off target with a difficult free from the right, Salthill struck for points from Finnerty and Culhane.

And they sealed it in the final minutes after Comer had a goal shot blocked, when he might have been awarded a penalty. Rob Finnerty put Salthill four clear and Hunt got his second of the game to advance to the final.

Scorers for Salthill/Knocknacarra: R Finnerty 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 m), T Culhane 0-4, C Sweeney 1-0, D Hunt 0-2, R Lavelle 0-1 (’45).

Scorers for Annaghdown: D Comer 0-3 (0-1f), E Curry 0-2, F Burke 0-2f, S Forde 0-1, I Burke 0-1.

Salthill/Knocknacarra: R Lavelle; W Finnerty, G Armstrong, E McFadden; C Sweeney, E Deely, D O’Flaherty; J Maher, M Culhane; E Nolan, E Murphy, P Kitt; S O Leidhinn, T Culhane, R Finnerty.

Subs: D Hunt for Nolan (half-time), B Conlon for Kitt (half-time), C Power for M Culhane (49), M Thompson for Murphy (54), D Connaughton for Maher (58).

Annaghdown: J Healy; E Kerin, C Potter, J Creaven; S Forde, E Mullarkey, E Curry; M Naughton, Diarmuid Kilcommins; Daithi Kilcommins, R Forde, D Meehan; D Hegarty, D Comer, F Burke.

Subs: I Burke for Hegarty (39), A Burke for Curry (48), J Dowd for R Forde (51), C Moloney for S Forde (58).

Referee: Tommy Faherty (An Spidéal).