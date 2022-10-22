How soon is now? The Smiths guiding Boyle back to the big time after 95 years

The history of gaelic football, and club gaelic football in particular, is full of instances of players walking into dressing rooms and onto training pitches, ready to take orders from their father. For some it doesn’t come easy, but for most, it’s a natural extension of the dynamic at home, with the parent taking control of things.

Distilled down, following the instruction of a parent feels normal, and natural. Following the instruction of an older sibling? That’s a different matter.

So when Donie Smith talks about Boyle’s 2022 championship season, which has taken them to a first Roscommon SFC final appearance in 95 years, clearly the experience of following the instructions of his older brother, Cian, has gone well.

“The dynamic is good, very good,” the Roscommon captain says with a wry smile. “The lads would probably agree that Cian is harder with us (Donie and Enda) than he is with anyone else. He’s very demanding as a coach but especially on the younger brothers, he’s constantly looking for more.".

Given different circumstances, the three brothers might easily be out on the pitch together this Sunday afternoon. Cian Smith himself was a talented player, winning an All-Ireland minor medal with Roscommon in 2006. However a throat cancer diagnosis the following year left him battling for his life, and while he made his return to the field and even won an intermediate championship medal with the club in 2013, by then he knew that his playing days were numbered.

“I don’t feel robbed,” Cian says, despite the fact that many others would feel robbed, mugged, cheated and lots more besides. “I was with St. Jarlath’s in Tuam for five years so I had a great footballing education. I was with the county minors in ’06 and that was incredibly successful, and I won a county title with my club, with my family, and with my friends.

“From 2013 on, I knew I was pushing my luck a bit. I was centre forward on that team and I always knew I was struggling. My windpipe at that time was about three quarters of the size of everyone else’s, so I was lucky to be even playing. There were games I played that year where my marker would say to me off the ball ‘are you all right?’ because I was breathing so heavily.

“We got to the Connacht Intermediate Final that year where we lost to Kiltane from Mayo on an awful day in Castlebar. I knew walking off the pitch that day that I couldn’t go on doing this anymore, it was madness.

“Over the winter then, the lads were saying don’t go, so I ended up playing 2014 in goals. My kickouts and the high ball were no problem, but shot stopping was a disaster. But I loved being involved.

“That was my goodbye."

Smith’s obsession soon led to him swapping jerseys for bibs, as he dived headlong into management and coaching.

“I was doing a bit with Fergal O’Donnell (his manager in 2006) when he went back with Roscommon minors for the second time, just doing the water or training the lads from Dublin. I was mad into it, it just happened a bit sooner than when I would have wanted," he says.

“While at times I get frustrated because I’d love to be togging out, I love it. If I wasn’t on the sideline I’d be at the games anyway. We are here, maybe six days a week anyway."

Having guided Coolera-Strandhill to a senior Sligo final in 2019, the oldest sibling of the Smith family came back to take charge of a Boyle side that was laden with attacking talent, but had made a habit of losing big knockout games to the powerhouse clubs in the south of the county.

“We have been beaten in a few big games and the teams that have beat us have gone on to win county finals, like Pearses last year and Brigid’s the year before,” observed Donie.

“There’s no shame in losing a semi-final, but the manner in which we lost was disappointing as we hadn’t shown up. We’ve come from a low enough ebb here in Boyle, nine years ago we won Intermediate. It’s been a building exercise, block by block.

“Now we’ve got there, and it’s great to be in it. 95 years, it’s been well-documented. The last week after the game was pure elation. Then we got back to training Wednesday, and sport is funny because you are always looking to the next game. It’s a big deal for the town and the people and we’re delighted to have given them that, but we as players have to focus on the job at hand."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his journey to this point, Cian is able to be that bit more philosophical.

“Whether it’s the off-field chats, or being involved on the training field and on the side line at a time like now, it just doesn’t get any better than this."