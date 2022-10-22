Ballymacarbry remain on course for elusive Munster title

Munster Senior Ladies Club SF: Southern Gaels (Kerry) 0-7 Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 3-9

Despite stiff resistance put up by Kerry champions Southern Gaels, Ballymacarbry’s craving for a Munster title is one step closer to being satisfied after they put in a powerful second half display in Waterville to defeat the very young and inexperienced South Kerry side.

Despite winning their 41st Waterford SFC title in a row three weeks ago, Ballymacarbry have not captured the Holy Grail in Munster since 2000. But the long wait is nearing an end as they prepare to meet either Fethard or the Banner Ladies in the final.

Ballymacarbry were sluggish in the opening quarter as Southern Gaels took the game to their more vaunted opponents with corner back Jessie Gill surging forward to kick the opening point. The home side's lead was doubled in the second minute when Megan O’Connell found Rachel Dwyer with a slide rule pass and the local supporters began to dream.

But it’s the hope that kills you and a minute later Ballymacarbry led. The outstanding Karen McGrath raced forward before sending the fleet-footed Aileen Wall through and when she floated the ball across goal, the experienced Michelle Ryan rose highest to finish to the net.

Brid McMaugh then added a free but Southern Gaels, with Shonagh Fitzpatrick, Caoimhe Teahan and Jessie Gill to the fore, defended stoutly. At the other end, Rachel Dwyer was proving a handful for the Ballymacarbry defence in which Josie Ryan, Laura Mulcahy and player of the game Karen McGrath were outstanding.

Rachel Dwyer added another point and with the Waterford champions guilty of some poor shooting, they led 1-1 to 0-3 at the of the opening quarter.

But Southern Gaels missed three scoreable frees in the second quarter as Kellyann Hogan and Aileen Wall began to carve open the home defence. It was Brid McMaugh who kept Ballymacarbry in front, scoring two frees as the visitors retired 1-5 to 0-4 in front with Siofra O’Shea kicking a superb point for Southern Gaels.

But Ballymacarbry, as if sensing danger, upped their game in the second half. It took some outstanding blocks by Shonagh Fitzpatrick who was heroic at fullback and strong play by Caoimhe Teahan along with some excellent goalkeeping by Mary Ellen Bolger to prevent the floodgates opening.

But Southern Gaels' last real chance of making this a contest unluckily came to nothing when Rachel Dwyer set up Siofra O’Shea for a goal but the Kerry star smashed her effort off the crossbar.

Ballymacarbry added two points from Brid McVeigh and then goals from Sadhbh Hallinan and substitute Maeve Ryan to put daylight between the sides despite the herculean efforts of Megan O’Connell.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: B McVeigh (0-6, 3f’s), M Ryan, S Hallinan and M Ryan (1-0 each), S Kendrick (0-2), K Hogan (0-1)

Scorers for Southern Gaels: R Dwyer (0-4, 1f), J Gill, M O’Connell and S O’Shea (0-1).

SOUTHERN GAELS: M Ellen Bolger; J Gill, S Fitzpatrick, E O’Sullivan; F Keating, C Teahan, C Quinlan; M O’Connell, S O’Shea; A Dwyer, E O’Connell, C Murphy; S O’Donnell, R Dwyer, A Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Kelly for J Gill (48), M Daly for C Murphy (48), A Fitzgerald for A Dwyer (58), E Murphy for A Fitzgerald (58) BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; B McMaugh, K Hogan; A Wall, Michelle, A Barron; S Kenrick, S Hallinan, C Walsh. Subs: M Boyce for M Ryan (inj 50), O Barron for A Barron (53), M Ryan for S Kenrick (53), E Cooney for K Hogan (56), S Parker for M McGrath (56)

Referee: M Mulcahy ( Cork)