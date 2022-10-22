Relentless Inniscarra end the hurt to claim dramatic IHC replay glory

Cork PIHC Final Replay: Inniscarra 3-12 Castlemartyr 1-17

A 65th minute goal from stalwart Colm Casey eventually decided this terrific Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

In a game that can only be described as the most outstanding of spectacles for this grade, it was filled with so many thrills and spills with many standout individual performances on both sides.

In the end, it was relentless Inniscarra and captain Owen McCarthy who lifted the Seamus Long Cup.

It is 19 years since they last contested the final - lost to Bride Rovers - and this afternoon they put an end to all those years of hurt with a magnificent display full of pride and passion.

Great credit to Castlemartyr too, who just came up short.

Last week’s drawn encounter, played in dreadful weather, required a late Joe Stack point to force another day out. But today, it was the turn of Paul McCarthy’s Inniscarra, and their hero Casey who struck gold as his side trailed by two.

Castlemartyr joint-captain and midfielder Brian Lawton didn’t start due to a leg injury, instead Michael Cosgrave was brought into the starting 15 - however he was brought on at the interval.

There was one change to the Inniscarra lineup with Padraig Holland - introduced in the drawn match - replacing Dan O’Connell in attack. What an inspired alteration this proved to be, Holland finished with 1-3 and the man-of-the-match gong.

The game had an explosive start with three great goals in the opening quarter. It was Inniscarra who were quickly into their stride and had two points on the board from Eoin McCarthy and Colm Casey before Castlemartyr struck for their opening score - a brilliant individual goal from Barry Lawton in the seventh minute.

With both pulling players back into defensive positions, Inniscarra got a goal of their own two minutes later through David O’Keeffe - but it was the sublime pass from Sean O’Donoghue that made it possible.

The Muskerry men remained on top, Padraig Holland finding the net in the 14th minute. The green flag came as a result of a long clearance from Andrew McCarthy, while good work followed from the tenacious Owen McCarthy to leave it 2-2 to 1-1 after quarter of an hour.

Inniscarra went for goal number three but Colm Casey forced a save from Daragh Joyce, and points from Sean O’Donoghue and Eoin McCarthy extended their lead, 2-4 to 1-1.

Mike and Andrew Kelly hit one each for Castlemartyr to narrow the gap, but Inniscarra remained in the ascendancy to outscore their opponents two points to one to lead at the short whistle, 2-6 to 1-5.

Castlemartyr roared back to draw level 10 minutes into the second-half. Whilst it was Padraig Holland restarted the scoreboard, the east Cork men slotted five unanswered to achieve parity, 1-10 to 2-7.

Under high pressure, both goalkeepers were immense, as the scoreboard remained deadlocked in the 50th minute, 2-10 to 1-13. Nobody could have envisaged the finale in store.

Owen McCarthy and Kieran Rice edged Inniscarra back in front but wing-back James Lawton upset their rhythm with a fine point to leave just one in it with five minutes remaining, 2-12 to 1-14.

When Joe Stack was fouled as he burst through on goal, referee Colm Lyons had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Up stepped Barry Lawton and his well-struck shot was saved magnificently by a diving John O’Keeffe, the sliotar going over the bar.

Nonetheless, Castlemartyr were on a roll and supplied the next two points to move ahead by two - the most dangerous of leads.

With at least three minutes of stoppage announced, Inniscarra had to go for goal.

Unbelievably, and with the last throw of the dice, they reclaimed the advantage through Casey. The rest is history.

Scorers for Inniscarra: P Holland (1-3), O McCarthy (0-5, 0-4 frees), C Casey (1-1), D O’Keeffe (1-0), S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary and K Rice (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Barry Lawton (1-2, 0-1 pen), Joe Stack (0-2),C Joyce, J Lawton, C Sice, J McGann and A Kelly (0-1 each).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; A McCarthy, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, J Harrington; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary; D O’Keeffe, P Holland, O McCarthy (Capt).

Subs: J O’Callaghan for J O’Sullivan (39), K Rice for D O’Keeffe (42).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran (J-Capt), B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, Jamie Stack; M Cosgrave, C Sice; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: Brian Lawton for E Martin (half-time), B McGann for m Cosgrave (half-time), D Leahy for J McGann (40), P Fleming for A Kelly (52).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).