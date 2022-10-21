Damian Casey posthumously named Nickey Rackard hurler of the year

The GAA has announced the overall players of the year in the Tailteann Cup football championship and in the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions.

Westmeath centre forward Ronan O’Toole is the inaugural Tailteann Cup footballer of the year. He scored 0-12 over the course of their campaign where the St Loman’s man’s influence grew by the round and finished with him scoring 0-5 and being man of the match in the final.

Antrim forward Conal Cunning is the Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year.

The Dunloy star scored 2-55 in five matches and included an important 1-9 haul in the final win over Kerry.

The Christy Ring Cup hurler of the year is Kildare’s James Burke. Selected at corner forward on the Champion 15, the Naas man scored 1-44 in five matches for the Lilywhites in their successful campaign.

The late Damian Casey was announced as the Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year after a brilliant season for the Dungannon and Tyrone star. He broke the 400-point career mark for championship scores, scored 2-64 over their six matches and 0-14 in the final before his tragic sudden passing in June.

Louth’s Darren Geoghegan is the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year. Named full-forward on the Champion 15, the Naomh Moninne man was prolific in their campaign and scored 2-30.

The winners were announced at the end of a gala black-tie banquet in Croke Park’s Hogan Suite.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy said:

“We promote a team game but throughout Irish history there has always been a place reserved for sporting heroes and for celebrating those who are a cut above in terms of inspiration and influence.

“Gathered here is a selection of the outstanding performers who lit up these competitions and played an integral role in what was yet another successful GAA inter-county season. I congratulate them all and salute all of our players who gave us such a memorable series of matches.”

Members of Damian Casey’s family including his parents Seán and Susan were present for the announcement of the awards.