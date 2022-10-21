Cork and Kerry previews: Stacks stare down the barrel while Kanturk eye glory

SATURDAY.

Cork Premier IHC final (replay): Castlemartyr v Inniscarra, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Lyons), 4pm

Will the sense of opportunity lost have gnawed away at Castlemartyr this week after missing an injury-time free to win the first game? On the other side, midfielder Brian Lawton should be better for having had another week to get himself back close to full fitness. Castlemartyr got a lot of joy from route one ball into full-forward Joe Stack last Sunday, an approach they will seek to replicate. Inniscarra had eight scorers to Castlemartyr’s five in the drawn final. They’ll again need all hands to the pump. One of those scorers was green flag provider Kieran Rice. Will his injury-time major earn him a starting spot today?

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

SUNDAY.

Kerry SFC relegation play-off: Kenmare Shamrocks v Austin Stacks, Fitzgerald Stadium (P O’Sullivan), 1.15pm

Kenmare surely took confidence from being the width of a post from bringing county finalists East Kerry to extra-time in their SFC quarter-final clash two weeks ago. While their club championship form was obviously below-par, they’ve since strung together four decent county championship displays. Griffin Wharton (broken nose) is ruled out for them. Stacks’ injury list is considerably longer, containing as it does Joe O'Connor, Dylan Casey, Fiachna Mangan, Darragh O’Brien, Ronan Shanahan, and Brendan O’Sullivan. We don’t think there was ever a time when Stacks - county senior champions last year - held intermediate status. That may come tomorrow.

Verdict: Kenmare

Kerry Club SFC final: Templenoe v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Fitzgerald Stadium (B Brosnan), 3pm.

There’s a lot of reported comings and goings surrounding this fixture. O'Rahilly’s pair Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey have apparently flown home from Dubai for the final. Tommy Walsh, who didn’t kick a ball during their short-lived county championship campaign, might be available. Con Barrett might also be available.

On the Templenoe side, Gavin Crowley, who missed their quarter-final defeat to Mid Kerry because of a calf injury, might take part in a game that decides who represents Kerry in the Munster Club Championship. Seán Sheehan (shoulder) might also be available for history chasing Templenoe. If Savage and Coffey are back for Stand Road, that might be the difference.

Verdict: Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Cork Intermediate AFC final: Aghabullogue v Kilshannig, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Walsh), 2pm.

Both sides, beaten semi-finalists last year, looked so good in their recent semi-final wins. Aghabullogue posted 4-10 to beat Boherbue by 12. Kilshannig, meanwhile, kicked 2-15 to see off Mitchelstown with 12 to spare. Championship top-scorer David Thompson is the Aghabullogue dangerman, but is there more balance to the Kilshannig threat, spread as it is across Killian and Eanna O’Hanlon, Kieran Twomey, Conor McMahon, and Tom Cunningham.

Verdict: Kilshannig.

Cork Premier IFC final: Bantry Blues v Kanturk, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (A O’Connor), 4pm.

The Fr O’Neill’s hurlers recently avoided a third consecutive county Senior A final defeat. Kanturk’s premier intermediate footballers are hoping to do likewise Sunday. Hoping to heap further county final pain on them are last year’s Senior A relegated side, Bantry. We’ve said it many times before: To stop Bantry, Arthur Coakley and Ruairí Deane have to be stopped. To date, nobody has managed that. Kanturk have an array of options in defence who might be charged with handling the pair, namely John McLoughlin, Tommy Walsh, Lorcan O’Neill, and the Browne’s. They might even get one of the midfield pair, Paul and Aidan Walsh, to stand beside Deane.

Verdict: Kanturk

Previews: Eoghan Cormican