Camogie preview: The holders and the challengers go to battle at Castle Road

Tomorrow’s SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final sees Seandún put their title on the line against Sarsfields, the champions of 2019.

Last year, the city division claimed the silverware for the first time, following their win over Inniscarra.

On that historic day, their attacking game was the difference when a pair of goals from Cork star Amy O’Connor proved key, while O’Connor’s inter-county colleague and goalkeeper Amy Lee was in fine form.

In the interim, not much has changed. The two of these players were instrumental in their hard-fought three-point victory over St Finbarr’s in the semi-final, and it is no surprise either that O’Connor has emerged as the overall top scorer in the championship.

Blackrock are involved in a vital match today when they meet Aghabullogue in the intermediate final. At least a third of the Rockies are in line to start the senior decider, as is Maeve Scannell, who is in action with Bishopstown.

Crucially, they experienced similar circumstances in 2021, and managed it well.

Sarsfields bridged a 30-year gap when they lifted the trophy for the second time three years ago. The manner of their semi-final success over a more seasoned Inniscarra, will give them great assurance. Despite falling behind before half-time, they remained calm. The game-defining scores came in the fourth quarter when Cliona Lynch struck 2-2 without reply, for her team to regain the lead.

Even though Inniscarra, who were seeking a seventh consecutive final appearance, threw the kitchen sink at the Riverstown outfit, they survived with two points to spare.

The inclement weather was extremely challenging for both of those penultimate rounds in Ovens a fortnight ago. And it could well play havoc again tomorrow in Castle Road.

Nonetheless, you would expect the two squads to pick up where they left off, and being a fixture of such magnitude, they will be in the right mindset regardless of the conditions.

It should be a close encounter.

The question is, will it be a second title for Seandún or a third for Sarsfields?