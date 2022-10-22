Camogie preview: The holders and the challengers go to battle at Castle Road

Last year, the city division claimed the silverware for the first time, following their win over Inniscarra.
Camogie preview: The holders and the challengers go to battle at Castle Road

SHARPSHOOTER: Amy O'Connor, Seandun turns away after firing over a point.

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 07:57
Therese O’Callaghan

Tomorrow’s SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final sees Seandún put their title on the line against Sarsfields, the champions of 2019.

Last year, the city division claimed the silverware for the first time, following their win over Inniscarra.

On that historic day, their attacking game was the difference when a pair of goals from Cork star Amy O’Connor proved key, while O’Connor’s inter-county colleague and goalkeeper Amy Lee was in fine form.

In the interim, not much has changed. The two of these players were instrumental in their hard-fought three-point victory over St Finbarr’s in the semi-final, and it is no surprise either that O’Connor has emerged as the overall top scorer in the championship.

Blackrock are involved in a vital match today when they meet Aghabullogue in the intermediate final. At least a third of the Rockies are in line to start the senior decider, as is Maeve Scannell, who is in action with Bishopstown.

Crucially, they experienced similar circumstances in 2021, and managed it well.

Sarsfields bridged a 30-year gap when they lifted the trophy for the second time three years ago. The manner of their semi-final success over a more seasoned Inniscarra, will give them great assurance. Despite falling behind before half-time, they remained calm. The game-defining scores came in the fourth quarter when Cliona Lynch struck 2-2 without reply, for her team to regain the lead.

Even though Inniscarra, who were seeking a seventh consecutive final appearance, threw the kitchen sink at the Riverstown outfit, they survived with two points to spare.

The inclement weather was extremely challenging for both of those penultimate rounds in Ovens a fortnight ago. And it could well play havoc again tomorrow in Castle Road.

Nonetheless, you would expect the two squads to pick up where they left off, and being a fixture of such magnitude, they will be in the right mindset regardless of the conditions.

It should be a close encounter.

The question is, will it be a second title for Seandún or a third for Sarsfields?

More in this section

For the Walsh clan and Kanturk, the time to deliver is now For the Walsh clan and Kanturk, the time to deliver is now
Football's dual influence on Banner hurling showpiece Football's dual influence on Banner hurling showpiece
Kieran Donaghy dejected 8/10/2022 Cork and Kerry previews: Stacks stare down the barrel while Kanturk eye glory
<p>OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT: Kildare hurler Brian Byrne, left, and Sligo hurler Andy Kilcullen, second from left, are presented with their Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Team of the Year for 2022 awards by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy. Aodhan McHugh, third from left, collected an award on behalf of the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey, during the GAA Champion 15 Awards at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Damian Casey posthumously named Nickey Rackard hurler of the year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s