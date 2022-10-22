Past failings have brought learnings for Na Fianna, says Donal Burke 

Go-Ahead Dublin senior hurling championship final

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna Parnell Park, 2.30pm (tomorrow)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Naomh Fionbarra)

Trailing by seven points with five minutes of last year's Go-Ahead Dublin SHC final left, Kilmacud Crokes were thrown a lifeline. A penalty.

Ronan Hayes stepped up to it but, with two earlier wides perhaps still on his mind, the county man got his technique all wrong and skewed a weak shot right and wide.

Across the fencing next door in Clontarf Golf Club, they'd have almost called it a shank.

About three miles further away at the Na Fianna grounds on Mobhi Road, you could hear the champagne corks beginning to pop.

Half an hour or so later, remarkably, Crokes celebrated their sixth county title success after a seven-point win and a 14-point turnaround.

It turned out Hayes wasn't a busted flush at all, his wonderful solo goal five minutes into stoppage time, following an earlier major from Oisin O'Rourke, ultimately forcing extra-time.

From the 57th minute of normal time until the end of extra-time, Crokes outscored Na Fianna by 2-9 to 0-1.

Fast forward to earlier this month, Na Fianna this time 10 points up at half-time against Cuala in the semi-finals and they conceded the next six points. Deja vu?

"It would have been a similar scenario," acknowledged Na Fianna and Dublin forward Donal Burke.

The difference this time was that Na Fianna had the wherewithal to regroup and produce their own late burst, securing their return to the decider.

"We took our learnings from it," said Burke of last year's loss. "There were no complaints about losing it, no shame in losing to that Crokes team. They're probably the in-form team of the moment and have been for the last two years.

"And look, teams can get a run on you. I was playing against Kilkenny two years ago with Dublin and we were 16 points down at half-time and we brought it back level, only lost by one in the end. Once the ball and the momentum starts going one way in hurling, it's very tough to get it back."

Truthfully, there is little to pick between the clubs and it is no great surprise that such a heated rivalry has developed between them as adults.

Na Fianna and Crokes shared 11 of the 12 Dublin minor hurling championship titles on offer between 2009 and 2020. Kilmacud twice did a three-in-a-row during that period. Na Fianna went one better with a four-in-a-row from 2014 to 2017.

When Dublin played Cork in the delayed All-Ireland U-20 final of 2020, four Crokes players - Eddie Gibbons, Dara Purcell, Brian Sheehy and Padhraic Linehan -featured along with Na Fianna's Kevin Burke - Donal's younger brother - and Micheal Murphy.

"That age group of lads born between maybe 1995 to 2000, that kind of five-year spell in our club, you'd still see a lot of them now on football and hurling teams, just GAA mad," said Burke.

"We were always up in Na Fianna, we grew up in Na Fianna together. Even looking around other teams in the club now, the senior 2's, lads are still playing away so yeah, we definitely had a few age groups there where for some reason they all just grew up in Na Fianna and loved GAA."

Burke himself has developed into an elite performer for club and county. When Cuala launched that fightback 13 days ago, it was All-Star nominee Burke who reeled off five points in a row from frees to quell the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions.

That maiden title is within sight now for the Glasnevin club. It would be a tonic too for beleaguered supporters after the club's one-point county football final defeat to the same opposition last weekend.

"To win it with the mates I've grown up with, that would be special," said trainee accountant Burke.

"Bigger picture, it would mean a lot to the people who have put so much time into the underage structure and coaching teams and building the club. People like Jimmy Gray, Tom Ryan. It would mean a hell of a lot to them."