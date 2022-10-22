GAA previews: Ballyea favourites in Clare, Kilmacud searching for a Dublin double, and can Crossmaglen regain Armagh crown?

TODAY.

Cavan SHC final.

Mullahoran St Joseph's v Cootehill Celtic, Kingspan Breffni 4pm.

Mullahoran missed their first final last year since 2014 as Cootehill ended a six-year wait for a title. Mullahoran to get back to title-winning ways. Verdict: Mullahoran St Joseph’s.

Roscommon SHC final.

Four Roads v Pádraig Pearses, Athleague 3pm.

No Athleague in the decider for the first time since 2017 when these two squared off. Pádraig Pearses can repeat that victory. Verdict: Pádraig Pearses.

Tyrone SHC final.

Éire Óg, Carrickmore v Naomh Colm Cille, O’Neills Healy Park 3.30pm.

It’s not necessarily a double as the place is represented by different clubs but these are heady times for Carrickmore as they are involved in both senior finals. They can beat the challengers. Verdict: Éire Óg, Carrickmore.

Waterford SFC semi-final.

Rathgormack v Gaultier, Walsh Park 2.30pm.

It’s been a fine run by Gaultier to get to this point but as Ballygunner’s Munster campaign looms interests among their group will invariably change. Rathgormack’s eyes are on the prize and they should prevail. Verdict: Rathgormack.

Leinster Club SFC, Round 1.

Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick's (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park 8pm Live RTÉ.

A long wait for Palatine to represent Carlow in provincial action while St Patrick’s should be sharp after their recent county success. Verdict: St Patrick’s.

TOMORROW.

Armagh SFC final.

Crossmaglen Rangers v Granemore, Athletic Grounds 4.15pm.

Crossmaglen hadn’t been setting the world alight prior to their semi-final but there they should so much of their potential and Granemore are going to find it pretty difficult to stay with them. It’s a success in itself for them to reach this point. Verdict: Crossmaglen Rangers.

FINAL-BOUND: Rian O'Neill of Crossmaglen Rangers in action against Brendan Haveron of Maghery Seán MacDiarmada. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Clare SHC final.

Ballyea v Éire Óg Ennis, Cusack Park 3pm.

What a tasty final in store here although Éire Óg are bound to have some final jitters given none of the players have participated at this stage before. Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell are understandably picking up a lot of the focus going into the game but a look at those around them and it’s evident Ballyea have deeper resources. That’s not to discount Éire Óg but a Ballyea defeat would be quite the shock. Verdict: Ballyea.

Derry SFC final.

Glen v Slaughtneil, Celtic Park 3.30pm.

A game that warrants television coverage considering how much inter-county talent will be on display. Watty Grahams were far too good for Slaughtneil last year but the great dual men, who have already claimed the county’s senior hurling title, will be fired for them this time around. Glen are also missing a couple from last year, which should even up the score. Still, we give the nod to the eager Glen men. Verdict: Glen.

Dublin SHC final.

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park 2.30pm Live TG4.

For the second time in seven days, the Glenalbyn and Mobhi Road crews will converge on Donnycarney with the blue and yellow-clad followers hoping for retribution after the senior football final reverse. Most certainly, their hurlers have a better chance of winning and they gave Crokes a real fright last year but the champions can complete a momentous double for the club. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

DOUBLE DREAMS: Fergal Whitely of Kilmacud Crokes during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fermanagh SFC.

Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park 4pm.

Losers at this stage two years ago, Enniskillen will argue in this battle of the Gaels that they have more wrongs to right. Then again, the Belleek men were here five years ago where they gave a far better account of themselves than their opponents in 2020. Simply on who they have beaten to this point, Enniskillen get the vote. Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels.

Galway SFC semi-finals.

Annaghdown v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium 2pm.

Damien Comer and Co have impressed to make the last four but they face a John O’Mahony group with more balance and stronger options across the field. Verdict: Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Moycullen v Mountbellew-Moylough, Pearse Stadium 3.45pm.

The defending champions are heavily fancied to beat the 2020 victors and understandably so when it was Moycullen that beat them back then. They shouldn’t let it happen a second time. Verdict: Mountbellew-Moylough.

Limerick SFC semi-finals.

Newcastlewest v Monaleen, Askeaton 1pm.

Making a case for a Newcastlewest victory is easier than the other way around. Monaleen have some seasoned men capable of making this a struggle for the champions, mind. Verdict: Newcastlewest.

Adare v Fr Casey’s, Newcastlewest 4pm.

The Abbeyfeale men will fancy their chances of turning over their opponents up the N21 but four final appearances in the last five years illustrates Adare’s consistency. Verdict: Adare.

London SHC final.

Robert Emmetts v St Gabriel's, McGovern Park 2pm.

St Gabriel’s are out to avoid a fourth straight final defeat and it’s most certainly within them. Verdict: St Gabriel’s.

Roscommon SFC final.

Boyle v Strokestown, Dr Hyde Park 3pm.

A final that has novelty written all over it seeing as Boyle are in their first final in 95 years and Strokestown bridging a 20-year gap to their last appearance. To beat St Brigid’s like they did, Boyle have to be favourites. So long as the occasion doesn’t get to them, they can pull off a famous win. Verdict: Boyle.

Sligo SHC final.

Easkey Sea Blues v Naomh Eoin, Markievicz Park 3pm.

Easkey have had the bragging rights the last two years and they can extend it into a third over the Sligo town outfit. Verdict: Easkey Sea Blues.

Tipperary SHC final.

Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, FBD Semple Stadium 4.30pm Live TG4.

Seeing as it is a derby, the familiarity should negate first final jitters for the Cloughjordan men. They will consider themselves equals although the injury to Jack Peters in the semi-final is sure to be a worry for the men in black and white. Kiladangan know their opponents have an attack to match them but big game experience stands in their favour. Verdict: Kiladangan.

READY FOR BATTLE: Kiladangan players Bryan McLoughney, left, and Willie Connors after their side's victory in the Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Waterford SFC semi-final.

The Nire v Ballinacourty, Fraher Field 2pm.

Just like Rathgormack, The Nire are favoured to live up to their side of the bargain and help ensure a repeat of last year’s final pairing. The Dungarvan men are known to rise to the occasion but The Nire should shade this arm wrestle. Verdict: The Nire.

Leinster Club SFC, Round 1.

Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois), Chadwicks Wexford Park 2.30pm.

Castletown will be forgiven if there is a hangover in their performance having just claimed the Wexford championship. Portarlington won’t go easy on them, all the same. Verdict: Portarlington.

St Mary's, Ardee (Louth) v Colmcille (Longford), Ardee 2.30pm.

St Mary’s could be still feeling the effects of their recent county success but they can work their way into this game to progress to the quarter-finals. Verdict: St Mary’s, Ardee.