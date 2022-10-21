Three finals down for decision in front of Examiner Sport cameras this weekend

Both hurling and football are on the agenda. 
ON THE LINE: Pictured ahead of the Bon Secours Premier IFC final are David Daly of Bantry Blues and Aidan Walsh, Kanturk. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 10:04
Adrian Russell

The top-class GAA coverage continues. 

After last weekend's wet and wild double header from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Examiner Sport cameras and crew are back at Cork GAA HQ for three more championship finales. 

On Saturday afternoon, Inniscarra and Castlemartyr meet again.

The sides played out a thrilling Cork Co-op Superstores Premier IHC final last Sunday afternoon in absolutely terrible conditions. 

A hugely dramatic climax to that showdown saw the sides level at the final whistle. And we get to witness them go at it again - hopefully in better weather. 

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy has dried out and will be joined by analysts Seanie McGrath and Kieran Murphy.  

Throw-in is slated for 4pm but make sure you're logged in half an hour beforehand to enjoy our pre-game build-up.

SOFT GOING: Jack Harrington, Inniscarra having his shot on goal blocked by Daragh Joyce and Ciaran Joyce of Castlemartyr last weekend. Picture: Dan Linehan
SOFT GOING: Jack Harrington, Inniscarra having his shot on goal blocked by Daragh Joyce and Ciaran Joyce of Castlemartyr last weekend. Picture: Dan Linehan

On Sunday, we have a double helping of football action. 

First up, Aghabullogue face Kilshannig in the

Bon Secours IAFC final at 2pm. Liam Aherne will call the action and we'll have the expertise of Colm O'Neill and John Hayes throughout. 

And at the top of the bill at 4pm, Bantry Blues and Kanturk face off in the Premier IFC final.
Patrick Mulcahy will be in the gantry by Colm and John.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8.

To watch go to our live hub.

<p>ON THE MARK: Cork's Killian O’Hanlon takes a free. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Killian O’Hanlon relishing final countdown after long road back

READ NOW
Latest

