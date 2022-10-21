Killian O’Hanlon relishing final countdown after long road back

April 27, 2021: The Cork footballers have gathered on the main field at Munster Technological University’s Bishopstown campus.

It is their third session back after the ban on collective inter-county training was lifted eight days earlier.

It’s not been a plain-sailing return. Defender Aidan Browne ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during their second get-together post-lockdown.

Further misfortune visits their third session on this cool Tuesday evening. Attempting nothing more difficult than turning with the ball in hand, Killian O’Hanlon’s knee gives way. The midfielder collapses to the ground in agony. Innocuous, and then some.

A second Cork cruciate victim. Months of sweating in lockdown isolation for what? Two and a half training sessions within the first eight days back.

“Disaster,” O’Hanlon recalled this week. “It was freak stuff. A tough one to take. Very frustrating. Months of training on your own and then you’re gone just like that.”

Corrective surgery was carried out a month later. A couple of early complications slowed his recovery, but he still succeeded in getting back inside the whitewash within 12 months.

A mid-May league game with his club Kilshannig, away to Iveleary, marks his first game back. It’s his first game full stop since Cork’s Munster final defeat in November of 2020. Normality has finally been recaptured. Not quite.

A quad injury on the run-in to Cork’s first-round round qualifier against Louth put him back on the sideline. Having then overcome that latest fence put in front of him, O’Hanlon endured further bad luck three days before the county’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin at the end of June.

“I pulled my hamstring,” says O’Hanlon, who is now half laughing as he goes through his roll call of injuries this past year and a half. “I thought I was going well enough in the two weeks coming into the Dublin game, so it was another tough one to take. I was out for four or five weeks because of it.

“I missed the first championship group game with Kilshannig. I got back for the second game against Adrigole That was a tough day out for us. I was getting really frustrated then.”

From there to here has seen a significant upturn in both O’Hanlon and Kilshannig’s fortunes. A come-from-behind victory over Gabriel Rangers in their final Intermediate A group game saw Kilshannig secure knockout involvement by virtue of their marginally superior score difference over the team they had just shaded by a point.

Glanworth, in the quarter-final, and Mitchelstown, in the semis, were both subsequently beaten to leave the club one hour from promotion to Cork’s third tier this weekend.

Sunday’s final against Aghabullogue (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm) arrives one week after the club secured a first ever Avondhu Junior A hurling crown. That historic victory, and their progression to the Cork junior hurling quarter-finals, means double talk is not confined to Togher this week.

“From playing no game for almost three months during the summer, I’ve now played eight games in eight weeks. It is a bit of a change, but very enjoyable. The first game back in either code was a bit rusty, but you’d be getting better game-on-game. Definitely enjoying it and the body is still in one piece, thankfully.

“As anyone will tell you, going week-to-week is easier when you are winning. That bit of momentum, it builds and builds.

“Nearly everyone that plays hurling would also play football. We have traditionally been a Junior B hurling team. And then on the football side, the club hasn’t been in an intermediate county final since 1988. So, there is a good old buzz around the place.”

The trick in Sunday’s football decider will be to return to the heights scaled during an awesome semi-final showing where they thumped last year’s beaten finalists Mitchelstown by 2-15 to 0-9.

Twenty-nine-year-old O’Hanlon, the team captain, contributed 1-1 from the middle of the field.

“There was a lot of hurt there from the year before when we had also met in the semi-final. We were up six with 10 minutes left and lost by one. We have to replicate our semi-final display in the final.” With a fully fit and injury-free O’Hanlon leading the way once again, they’ve every chance of extending the club’s winning’s run of late.