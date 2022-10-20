Mayo County Board in talks with Croke Park after Westport v Castlebar Mitchels underage incident

The Mayo County Board are in talks with the Connacht Council and Croke Park arising from the fallout from last month’s postponed U17 football semi-final between Westport and Castlebar Mitchels.
After an altercation with a Mitchels player, a non-playing individual was initially suspended for 96 weeks and the club thrown out of the competition. However, on appeal the penalty was reduced to two games and Westport were reinstated.
In response, Mitchels have written to the province, the GAA and Tusla and have completed a reported allegation of abuse form to the child and family agency.
Part of the club’s statement on Wednesday read: “Castlebar Mitchels is very disappointed with the recent appeal findings and believe that this is not in keeping with the best interests of child welfare. The club has requested that Mayo GAA does not resume the Under 17A Championship until all investigations are completed.
"The club also requests that Croke Park and the County Board review their current processes and regulations so that they adequately protect underage players and that if an incident like this happens again that it is harshly dealt with."
A press release from Mayo GAA released this afternoon stated: “Mayo GAA acknowledges the concerns raised by Castlebar Mitchells. We will continue to liaise with Connacht GAA and the GAA centrally in an effort to address the issues raised. We will not be making any further comment at this time.”