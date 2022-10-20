Mayo County Board in talks with Croke Park after Westport v Castlebar Mitchels underage incident

The Mayo County Board are in talks with the Connacht Council and Croke Park arising from the fallout from last month’s postponed U17 football semi-final between Westport and Castlebar Mitchels.

After an altercation with a Mitchels player, a non-playing individual was initially suspended for 96 weeks and the club thrown out of the competition. However, on appeal the penalty was reduced to two games and Westport were reinstated.