Winners Westmeath dominate Tailteann Cup team of the year selection

Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath dominate the competition’s inaugural team of the year with six selections.

John Heslin leads The Lake County contingent, which also includes defenders Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire and Ronan Wallace alongside with midfielder Sam McCartan and Heslin’s fellow forward Ronan O’Toole.

Runners-up Cavan pick up four – Jason McLoughlin, Killian Clarke, Gearóid McKiernan and Gerard Smith– followed by Sligo with three – Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons and Seán Carrabine. Anton Sullivan (Offaly) and Keith Beirne (Leitrim) are the other chosen players.

The 15 will be honoured at a black-tie event in Croke Park tomorrow night along with the Joe McDonagh team of the year and the Christy Ring/Nickey Rackard/Lory Meagher team of the year. The event will be streamed live on www.gaa.ie from 7pm where the individual players of the year from each team will be announced.

Tailteann Cup TOTY: A Devaney; J Smith, K Maguire, E Lyons; J McLoughlin, R Wallace, K Clarke; S McCartan, S Carrabine; G McKiernan, R O'Toole, A Sullivan; G Smith, J Heslin, K Beirne.