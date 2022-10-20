Winners Westmeath dominate Tailteann Cup team of the year selection

John Heslin leads The Lake County contingent
Winners Westmeath dominate Tailteann Cup team of the year selection

PICK OF THE BUNCH: John Heslin of Westmeath. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 11:42
John Fogarty

Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath dominate the competition’s inaugural team of the year with six selections.

John Heslin leads The Lake County contingent, which also includes defenders Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire and Ronan Wallace alongside with midfielder Sam McCartan and Heslin’s fellow forward Ronan O’Toole.

Runners-up Cavan pick up four – Jason McLoughlin, Killian Clarke, Gearóid McKiernan and Gerard Smith– followed by Sligo with three – Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons and Seán Carrabine. Anton Sullivan (Offaly) and Keith Beirne (Leitrim) are the other chosen players.

The 15 will be honoured at a black-tie event in Croke Park tomorrow night along with the Joe McDonagh team of the year and the Christy Ring/Nickey Rackard/Lory Meagher team of the year. The event will be streamed live on www.gaa.ie from 7pm where the individual players of the year from each team will be announced.

Tailteann Cup TOTY: A Devaney; J Smith, K Maguire, E Lyons; J McLoughlin, R Wallace, K Clarke; S McCartan, S Carrabine; G McKiernan, R O'Toole, A Sullivan; G Smith, J Heslin, K Beirne.

Emotional Shefflin talk turned Kilkenny's year
Seandún boss hoping players come through club fixtures unscathed
Antrim dominate Joe McDonagh Team of the Year
Breaking down the blanket is Dubs' top priority for 2023

