Emotional Shefflin talk turned Kilkenny's year

Grace Walsh has pointed to an emotional team talk by coach Tommy Shefflin, just weeks after the tragic passing of his brother Paul, as the turning point in Kilkenny's remarkable year.

Kilkenny went the entire camogie season unbeaten and, with Walsh at full-back following a positional switch, ultimately regained the All-Ireland title with August's defeat of Cork at Croke Park.

It was a season beset with tragedy. Boss Brian Dowling's uncle, Oliver Brennan, passing away after a house fire in March, not long after coach Shefflin's brother, Paul, died while out running.

A couple of the players lost relations during the season too while, on the injury front, the Doyle sisters, Kellyann and Aoife, both suffered cruciate injuries within weeks of each other.

"Tommy Shefflin had a tough time losing his brother, Paul," said experienced defender Walsh. "That hit our whole team pretty hard. We were trying to be there for him and to support him as much as possible.

"You could probably tell that it hadn't hit him immediately when we met him at the beginning.

"He came into the dressing room then, I think it was late April, and he just spoke to us. He speaks a lot and you always listen to him but this time it was completely different.

"It really came from the heart and probably the hurt that they were after going through as a family.

"For me, I think that was a turning point, the night that he spoke to us in the dressing-room. I think that's what really kind of drove us on and kind of kicked off the year that we were going to have."

It was a tough year too for the Ballyhale Shamrocks hurling club, home of the Shefflins. The club lost a number of other stalwart members as well, including former chairmen Bobby Aylward and Patrick Holden, and they remembered those after last weekend's county SHC final success.

"The Ballyhale community has been hit with an atrocious amount of tragedies," said three-time All-Ireland winner Walsh. "They probably used that in a way to say, 'We're here and we get to do this, so why not make the most of it?' That's definitely something that we did."

Kilkenny should be in a better position to defend their All-Ireland camogie title in 2023, presuming a number of players that were missing this season return.

The Doyle sisters may be in a position to play again following their lay-offs while 2021 All-Star defender Meighan Farrell was unavailable this year.

"I wouldn't mind seeing her come back at all," smiled Walsh of Farrell. "Her club just won the county final there at the weekend and I saw she got Player of the Tournament out in Australia, whatever tournament they were playing in over there.

"You'd be happy to see her come back but I don't know, you wouldn't be putting any pressure on her anyway. She'll do what she thinks is best for her but I think the year ahead is looking good."

Walsh herself enjoyed a strong final performance against Cork, bouncing back from a heavy knock in the first half to help secure the landmark one-point win.

"I heard I had broken ribs and punctured lungs and the whole lot, there were plenty of rumours going around," she said. "Look, I got a knock and I was able to play on anyway so I was fine."

* Grace Walsh will take part in the Plant for the Planet Games next month in Kenya. The games will feature 50 male and female inter-county players from all four codes. Each player has committed to raising €10,000 for the Self Help Africa charity. See www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet