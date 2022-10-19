Seandún boss hoping players come through club fixtures unscathed

Manager Trevor Coleman is keeping his fingers crossed the Seandún players involved in the SE Systems Cork intermediate camogie championship final between Blackrock and Aghabullogue on Saturday will emerge unscathed.

There are also three players from Bishopstown lining out in the re-fixed junior B semi-final against Youghal, after that match fell victim to the bad weather last weekend.

On Sunday, defending champions Seandún take on Sarsfields in the top-tier showdown at Castle Road, 2.30pm.

“We know as a division, that is what we are facing,” acknowledged Coleman, who led the Cork intermediate squad to the All-Ireland final this year.

“We did ask if anything could be done this weekend, but the camogie board were unable to accommodate us. Maybe it doesn’t look like it, but to be fair they are trying to help us.

“I have to give great credit to the clubs in the city division, they release their players to us. We must remember they are club players first and foremost, and they are released to us the day after. The matches with their clubs go on the day before us, which has to happen.

“Look, we all played matches two and three days of weekends before. These girls know what they have to do. I think there is a myth out there, girls can’t play two days in-a-row. These girls proved last year, and again this year, it can be done.

“I believe if you want it enough, and if you are fit enough, you can play two, three games in-a-row, if you have to.”

Fixtures

Saturday: SE Systems Intermediate championship final: Aghabullogue v Blackrock, Castle Road, 2.30pm (Referee: Simon Stokes, Tullylease).

Sunday: SE Systems senior championship final: Sarsfields v Seandún, Castle Road, 2.30pm, (Referee: Gerard Ahern, Cloughduv).

Entry fee €10 (adult), €8 OAP/student (cash).

*Venue for both games weather permitting.

Meanwhile, Gemma O’Connor will launch her autobiography ‘Why not a warrior?’, written with Sinéad Farrell, in the St Finbarr’s club on Wednesday October 26, 7.30pm.

O’Connor called time on an incredible 19-year inter-county career in the spring of 2021. The St Finbarr’s player, who featured in this month’s county semi-final, is a nine-times All-Ireland senior medal winner and holds a record 11 All-Stars. She was twice named Player of the Year.