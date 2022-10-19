Antrim dominate Joe McDonagh Team of the Year

Champions Antrim have seven players selected on the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year. Beaten finalists Kerry have four players chosen with the rest of the team made up of players from Carlow (2), Offaly (1), and Down (1).

Antrim are represented in every sector of the field with goalkeeper Ryan Elliott joined by defenders Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell, with Keelan Molloy named in midfield, and Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke headlining the attack.

Beaten finalists Kerry are led by star defender Fionan Mackessy who is honoured for the third year in a row, and is joined by Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and full-forward Pádraig Boyle who scored 3-64 in six matches.

Mount Leinster Rangers and Carlow star Chris Nolan is also honoured for the third consecutive season and is flanked by teammate Martin Kavanagh who scored 2-49 in five matches.

Offaly dynamo David Nally is named in centerfield with Down's Daithí Sands collecting an award to go with the honour he scooped in 2019.

Congratulating the winners, Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park.

“There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

“It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA, added: “Congratulations to each of the players selected on the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year. Your individual performances stood out as being the best of the best in a great season in the competition. It is no surprise to see Antrim so strongly represented, but they were pushed all the way by Kerry in the decider and the Kingdom also have a strong presence. Well done too, to the Carlow, Offaly and Down hurlers who’ve been selected.”

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park on Friday night. The show will be streamed live on gaa.ie from 7pm and will also feature the awards for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year as well as the presentation of the overall Players of the Year in the three championships.

Joe McDonagh TOTY Selection – Antrim (7) Kerry (4) Carlow (2) Offaly (1) Down (1)

1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim); 2. Joe Maskey (Antrim), 3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim), 4. Eoin Ross (Kerry); 5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), 6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim), 7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry); 8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim), 9. David Nally (Offaly); 10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow), 11. Chris Nolan (Carlow), 12. Daithí Sands (Down); 13. Conal Cunning (Antrim), 14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry), 15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim).