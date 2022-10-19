Plenty of spark as Rochestown claim Munster football opener

Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster PPS SFC)

St Francis College Rochestown 1-17 PS Corca Dhuibhne, Dingle 0-13

With Wednesday’s entire Corn Ui Mhuiri program wiped out by an expected weather washout, their school rivals will have plenty of time to pore over the small print of St Francis, Rochestown’s opening round win Tuesday across the county bounds in Kerry.

What only a blind man could miss is the 1-15 contribution of Roco’s triangle of smart, speedy and mobile scorers, led by Brian Hayes with Douglas duo Harry Quilligan and Sean Coakley able aides to the Nemo starlet.

The track record of Cork schools travelling to Kerry and returning with Munster Colleges SFC wins is modest at best, so Rochestown’s management and squad have every right to feel pleased with getting off the mark and with their day’s toil at Dr Crokes’ Lewis Road ground in Killarney.

Rochestown were far from perfect – what school team is the first day out? – and Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne’s opening fifteen minutes suggested that they had the measure of the Roco defence. But once the visitors settled into their groove and tightened up defensively, they had a lot more about them in the top half of the pitch.

Dingle were 0-7 to 0-3 in front after 14 minutes after an early exhibition of point-taking from all angles. Brian Hayes angled over a couple of important, if difficult, frees against the wind, to keep Roco in touch, and Quilligan’s blistering pace was a problem Dingle struggled to counter.

Four successive Roco points against the breeze were answered by a pair from Pobal Scoil but the game’s only goal in the 29th minute set the game on a different course. Ballygarvan’s Evan O’Connor did well to turn the ball inside to Sean Coakley, whose precise left-foot finish across the keeper was nothing as straightforward as he made it look.

It catapulted Roco into a 1-8 to 0-9 half time lead, and it was the shot of belief they needed to drive on with the wind in the second half. That they did. Full forward Hayes displayed the full breadth of his talents, combining with his attacking colleagues to bag five second-half points, three from play.

Though Dingle were always game, Roco’s defence was measured and well-marshalled by Luis Fogarty and Callum O’Neill. Fionan Leahy also impressed at corner back.

At the other end, Evan Collins set up Hayes for a point before a 50th minute indicator of Roco’s growing assurance. Starting from their own corner all the way up to Hayes, they threaded a necklace of passes before Quilligan finished with the tap-over point to put them in a commanding 1-14 to 0-11 lead.

Though he was only sporadically called upon, Rochestown keeper Mikey O’Connell looked very smart and assured between the sticks. He made a sparkling double save in the 55th minute, the second effort from Dingle’s O Cuinn from point blank range, and then proceeded to deny the Kerry lads the comsolation of a late penalty, which he again saved down to his right. If the prerequisite for any title challenge is a solid keeper, then Roco are well set.

The Rochestown management have quite a few interesting options available to them across the field and off the bench, including Cork minors and county championship winners. There’s some tidying to do around the middle but they will have a puncher’s chance against any Corn Ui Mhuiri opposition with the scoring forwards they have at their disposal. Presentation Milltown from Kerry offer the next challenge to their credentials.

Scorers for Rochestown: B Hayes (0-9, 6 frees), H Quiligan (0-5, 3 frees), S Coakley (1-1), E O’Connor (0-2, one free).

Scorers for PS Corca Dhuibhne: J MacGearault (0-6, frees), S O Cuinn, R O’Beaglaoich (0-2 each), A O Beaglaoich, C O Dufaigh, P MacGearailt (0-1 each).

ST FRANCIS ROCHESTOWN: M O’Connell (St Michaels); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), M O’Rourke (Cobh); C O’Neill (Nemo Rgs), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), B Kelliher (Carrigaline); B Fraher (Nemo Rgs), H Quilligan (Douglas), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan); E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), B Hayes (Nemo Rgs), S Coakley (Douglas).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Kelliher (HT); E Collins (Douglas) for Fraher (HT); D Howard (Shamrocks) for Quilligan (57); T Vaughan (Carrigaline) for Coakley.

PS CORCA DHUIBHNE: J de hOra, (Dingle), C O Fearghaill (Gaeltacht), S O’Conchuir (Lispole), JJ MacLiam (Gaeltacht); S O Cuinn (Gaeltacht), S O’Fiannachta (Gaeltacht), P O’Riain (Dingle); R O Beaglaoich (Gaeltacht), T Aghas (Annascaul); A O Beagloaich (Gaeltacht), C Gealbhain (Lispole), C O Dufaigh (Gaeltacht); C Cordubh (Gaeltacht), J MacGearailt (Lispole), P MacGearailt (Gaeltacht).

Subs: C O’Cinneide (Lispole) for O Riain (41); N O’Riain (Dingle) for O Gealbhain (51), A O Seaghdha (Gaeltacht) for O Dufaigh (53); C MacGearailt (Gaeltacht) for P MacGearailt (58).

Referee: M Murphy (St Michael’s, Foilmore).