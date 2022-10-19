Ballyhale benefit as Joey Holden presses pause on travel plans

Joey Holden has pressed pause on plans to travel to South America and Ballyhale Shamrocks are all the better for it.

The former Kilkenny captain had been travelling in the US with his girlfriend Laura when they returned home prior to the passing of his father Patrick at the end of last month.

The next stop on their trip was Brazil but Holden had been convinced by Colin Fennelly, who was hurling in Boston, to come back as he was intending and instead strive for a fifth consecutive Kilkenny SHC title. And boy is he glad he was for turning.

“I won't lie to you, I wasn't coming back the whole way along and we were out in America there and Colin was a big driver. I could see the work that he was doing out there, he was going to the gym. I was quite nervous coming back that I wouldn't be up to the same level but then something kept egging at me and eating at me maybe just to come home and that's the way it transpired.”

Brazil is still on the agenda, only now the 32-year-old doesn’t know when it will be now that there is a Leinster title to defend.

“We were supposed to be flying next week but that's been changed, the father's Month's Mind is next week and then we'll stay around for Christmas and we'll see how we go with the hurling as well.”

Naturally, Sunday was a bittersweet day for Holden having lost his father on September 24, an event which prompted the Kilkenny County Board to postpone Shamrocks’ quarter-final against Clara by a week.

“I suppose I would have loved Daddy to be here and see this, that was part of the plan to maybe get one more for him and our family but unfortunately he's not here.

“And it is tough, it's not easy but lots of families are going through it. You look at Creeslough, you look at Dillon Quirke, all of those things, you remember all of them people and the happiness that it brings to them so to any young person, get involved in any kind of sport because the happiness that it brings far outweighs the losses that you suffer.”

Holden echoed TJ Reid’s sentiments about having attended too many funerals in the three parishes of Ballyhale, Knockmoylan and Knocktopher in recent times. What they had to endure through those tragedies was far more than the burden of becoming the first Kilkenny club to complete the senior five-in-a-row.

“We talked about it and that weight of history being a pressure but I don't think we found it a pressure,” suggested Holden.

“We've had a lot of weight on our shoulders down in the parish carrying lads down the street in coffins unfortunately, so I think that weighed a lot more on us than this. This is fun, this is a game. If we lost, we lost but we didn't want to lose representing the people of Ballyhale.”