Sligo aiming to make the most of Sam Maguire opportunity, says Tony McEntee

Sligo manager Tony McEntee would have liked another Tailteann Cup campaign but says his team will be going all out to avoid the competition next year.

The nugget of a seeded Sam Maguire Cup place is on offer to Sligo should they beat London in their Connacht quarter-final followed by Leitrim or New York in the semi-final.

The prize is tantalising for all three Division 4 sides and New York, even though the eventual Connacht finalist among them will find themselves in the company of predominantly Division 1 and 2 counties in the Sam Maguire qualifier round-robin phase.

Having finished third in Division 4 last season, marginally ahead of Leitrim and London in fourth and fifth place, McEntee knows the trio's side of the draw will be competitive but also appreciates it is a great opportunity for those in the bottom half of the Connacht SFC.

“We will be embracing it,” says the two-time All-Ireland senior club winning manager. “We’ll be approaching the season with a realistic chance of reaching a Connacht final, which in itself is an achievement as much as you would want to win it.

“But it also means you are into the new Sam Maguire Cup competition. In the past in general, beaten provincial finalists have ended up in a mess and it has been difficult but the potential is there to reverse that trend.

“So, Sligo will certainly be approaching this positively. I was very grateful to be involved in the Tailteann Cup last season and was looking forward to it again. However, the favourable draw we have now for me at least supersedes what would have in the Tailteann Cup. But should that arise due to a defeat, we will embrace that too.”

McEntee can’t stress enough how important it is to a developing team to play more championship games. Like every other team with the exception of New York who have two guaranteed games, Sligo will have at least four SFC fixtures next season.

“The key for us is to get more games. We have five last year and the only way we’re going to improve is playing a string of them. The Tailteann Cup offered us that year and we hope we will have three in Connacht next year and whatever comes after that.”

Whereas Sligo are two wins away from a seeded place in the 2023 Sam Maguire Cup, his native Armagh are three having been drawn in the preliminary round of Ulster against Antrim. McEntee is wary not to heap expectation on them next year.

“Armagh finished the year off with a positive feeling in almost beating Galway but with five minutes to go in that match, they were six points down and looking at getting a hiding. So, for those that just expect Armagh to run through Division 1 and the championship I would have words of caution.

“Armagh are yet to become a seasoned team performing at championship level, and while there is progress made and hopefully more made next year, looking from the outside in they need more time to develop.”