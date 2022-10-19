David Coldrick: GAA clubs must take responsibility for ref abuse too 

Clubs have to be made to take responsibility for any abusive behaviour shown by their members towards referees, says inter-county football referee David Coldrick.

The Meath native believes the long-standing “Give Respect, Get Respect” initiative needs teeth and ensuring units as well as individuals are culpable is a means of doing just that.

“I think in some ways, it's easy to have ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ on your shoulder. Okay, that's all you just need to see it there, but I do think that the sanctions piece, I think that there are certain rules that at juvenile level would actually help the young referees coming up. The guys that are actually within that two-to-three-year zone of ‘like, am I going to keep this going?’

“I think it is partly sanctions but it's not just sanctions for the individual, I think it's trying to broaden out the responsibility on clubs and the accountability on clubs. Yes, the individual needs to take responsibility, but I know of instances where an individual mentor at a juvenile level is suspended, and the club is fined. But actually the fine is paid by the individual. So therefore the club doesn't really have to take responsibility.

“He goes out and he does it again, which, in one particular instance I know did happen. He got a longer ban, he got a 48-week ban. He still paid the fine himself and the following week that juvenile team are in a county final and he turned up, and he started again.”

Coldrick recalls a time when he considered giving up refereeing.

“I'd say it was maybe five years after starting refereeing and I was doing a senior derby match in Meath, and it was a tight game.

“It was decided by a quite late penalty, so in the aftermath of that there was a lot of verbal abuse, not physical abuse. But that's certainly made me think about refereeing and whether it was for me. Ultimately, I personally had a good support network and then there were others that say in Leinster that I would have spoken to that kind of got me past that. But it certainly was probably the closest I came to kind of quitting from a referee perspective.”

The Blackhall Gaels man has had some difficult days of late too such as violence that followed full-time between Galway and Armagh in their All-Ireland quarter-final.

"That game obviously had it all. It had the good, the bad and the ugly. And you don't just like switch off, you do have the day job on the Monday, but it actually is always it's in your head for a couple of days afterwards.”

He continued: “We do have some supports in place, let's say in terms of a psychologist that's helping us at national level. So, bringing that forward and developing it would be important as well because well-being is obviously important right across society now.”