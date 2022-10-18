Ending a famine was no burden on Barrs' cool kids

Sometime in the middle of last week, Brian Hayes found himself shooting the breeze with Barrs teammates Ben Cunningham, Ben O’Connor, and William Buckley.

At 21, Hayes is the eldest of the quartet. Nineteen-year-old Cunningham is two years his junior. Teenagers O’Connor and Buckley are one year younger again.

Despite the minimal difference in age, Hayes stood out from the other three for the county senior final experience he banked in last year’s Cork football decider.

It was in this context that he asked Cunningham, O’Connor, and Buckley how they were feeling ahead of their first county senior final.

The response of the three youngsters was revealing. The collective attitude displayed, one of absolute coolness, is why the Barrs are this week celebrating a first Cork hurling crown since 1993.

“They were saying to me, it feels normal because they were in county finals every year for their own team growing up. That’s a great way to be,” said Hayes of the trio’s pre-final nonchalance.

“To them, it was just another game. That’s the way to take it. You are fearless as a young fella. And those lads played out of their skin.”

That they did.

Cunningham, replicating dad Ger from 29 years earlier, took home the man of the match award. And how fitting it was that mere seconds after being announced as the game’s outstanding player, the 19-year-old floated over his fourth from play, his ninth in total, and the final’s last point.

Schools rugby international O’Connor was part of a middle third blue monster that swallowed the Rockies whole. He also had a hand in the Barrs’ second and game-clinching goal.

As for Buckley, he swung over two beauties during the 18 minutes he was on the field.

Completing the young blue brigade are Ethan Twomey and Jack Cahalane. The former, by our rough estimation, provided the final pass for at least 1-4 of the 2-9 the Barrs hit from play. Cahalane, meanwhile, forced the turnover from Cathal Cormack that ended with older brother Conor slotting home their second goal on 45 minutes.

Back in 2019, Hayes, Twomey, and Cahalane were part of a Barrs U21 team that won the Premier 2 county title. A year later, O’Connor, Twomey, Cunningham, Cahalane, and Buckley were instrumental in ending the club’s 23-year wait for a county minor crown.

We reference these results simply to hammer home the point that the youngsters in Ger Cunningham’s team have been linking up to fairly devastating effect long before Sunday’s famine-ending senior win.

“We all played together growing up. We’re all used to each other. The message has always been to stick together and get a good bunch of players up to senior,” Hayes continued.

“To be fair to the older lads, they have been driving it, but since we came in, we were demanding better for this group and thankfully we drove on this year.

“We probably have brought a bit of confidence. You’d always have belief as a young fella as to where a group can go.”

For this younger group, the burden of history and the club’s 29-year famine weighed lighter than a grain of rice on their untroubled shoulders last week.

Of course, that is not to say the significance of Sunday’s result was in any way lost on them either.

“Half of us don’t even remember the Barrs getting to the 2009 and 2010 county football finals, not a mind the hurling back in ‘93.

“This win is absolutely massive for the entire club. When I was four or five, the Street Leagues were only getting up and running in the Barrs. There has been so much hard work gone in to getting here.

“The other night at training, there was a massive, massive crowd of young players there to cheer us. We started this tradition last year for the Munster club football championship when all the juveniles came out and wished us well.

“It is a good tradition to get into because if you grow up seeing teams winning counties, you are going to want to do the same. At least those young fellas can grow up when the Barrs are winning and hopefully drive on from there.

“This win keeps the positive vibes going. It will make it a lot easier going back into football training this week. To have one county medal in either code at 21 is very nice. I’ll be happier if we can make it three in a fortnight.”

Jamie Burns is among the older cohort of 30-somethings in the Barrs defence who had to wait much longer for a first hurling medal. As Hayes noted, they had lived “the dark days” when relegation was twice fought in the middle of the last decade.

“We have been waiting for this for as long as I can remember. It is all I ever wanted was a hurling medal,” said an ecstatic Burns.

“The football is obviously fantastic, but I wouldn’t have been happy finishing up without a hurling medal.

“It doesn’t matter how much success you have at underage. At the end of the day, you want to reach the top and we have done that now. It is just unbelievable.”