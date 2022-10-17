Dangerous substandard hurling helmets on sale, warns consumer body

There are hurling helmets on the market that pose an injury risk to players, the GAA and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have warned.

Speaking at Croke Park this morning, Pat Kenny of the CCPC said that it had been made aware of poor quality helmets on sale.

"It was brought to our attention that there are helmets for sale in online market places that don't seem to meet the normal standards, in our case the European standards for Personal Protective Equipment.

"We would always urge people buy from EU websites and when purchasing make sure the helmet has the the proper CE mark, the mark that confirms to you the helmet has been tested and meets the European standards for PPE."

Jim Bolger, chair of the GAA's Hurling and Camogie Helmet Safety Working Group, emphasised that a substandard helmet could leave a player vulnerable to injury.

"We want to emphasise the importance of buying compliant helmets from reputable sources. Protection of players is of paramount importance to the GAA, in particular for children and juveniles when bone structure is not fully developed so damage and harm can be greater."

The CCPC issued an eight-point checklist to observe when buying helmets:

Assembled helmet: A safe helmet should arrive already assembled. You should not need to attach a faceguard

CE Marking: If there is no CE mark, don’t buy it. Also look out for any signs of poor quality, such as misspellings on the branding

Obvious dangers: Watch out for sharp edges, sharp points, rough surfaces, or protruding screws. Do not wear your helmet if you find any of these dangers

Modification: Do not modify your helmet in any way after you buy it. Do not cut a hole in, or remove, the faceguard

Reputable retailer: Buy from reputable and trustworthy retail channels.

Caution if purchasing online: Be particularly careful if you are thinking of buying from an online marketplace or social media platform

Safety marks and information: Once the helmet is delivered, make sure the product displays the CE mark and the name, location and contact details of the manufacturer

EU business: Where possible buy from a business based in the EU for stronger consumer rights if there does turn out to be an issue with your helmet