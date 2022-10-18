Seventeen-year-olds have opinion on age grade debate. Anyone know what it is?

It used to be so simple. Minor was U18 and all was well with the world. Well, not really...

Minor fixture makers were finding it hard to find space for their championship as the star turns, playing adult too, were holding up a whole championship or, in some cases, a few different grade championships.

Not to mention the fact that said starlet was stretched too taut and heading for burnout. Retaining players was a problem.

So, for most counties, including Cork, minor was moved back by a year. The debate now is about moving it back to U18. However, Croke Park is insisting that if counties do so, they must decouple from adult and restrict the 18-year-old to play U18 and wait until he is U19 to play adult. Practically everyone is in favour of the first part (U18) but the second part, decoupling, is dividing opinion.

Some argue that U18s are well able to play adult – just as they did before in a pre-U17 era. But this option is not on the table unless you leave the status quo at 17. The odd 18-year-old does appear, on the surface, to be able for it. There are a number of examples this year of excellent U18s playing in the higher adult grades. But how many other 17-year-olds (not the star players) are being lost to the game and their clubs?

Is this traditional cherry-picking hurting the game, the players and the clubs?

The star player can mislead us into accepting readiness for adult competition for all. When the stakes are high at adult level, such as in a knockout championship match, will the grizzled defender allow the fleet-of-foot young buck to play his game, or will he employ his physicality - legitimately or otherwise - to put the brakes on him?

In adult league games in the spring, the referee will often be the only official at that game. He is on his own trying to see the activities of 30 players. Without his championship matchday team of four umpires and two linesmen, can he possibly see it all? Can he see the ‘treatment’ that the young fast player is getting?

So, injury to a young player - star player or otherwise - is an obvious risk, especially given the increased S&C of all teams today. Rugby is in trouble at the moment from a PR perspective. The concussion controversies have plunged the game into an existential crisis. Though obviously not to the same level as rugby, the hits are still potentially much harder in GAA today than they were decades ago due to vastly improved player conditioning. I have seen a few heavy hits on young players this year.

However, there is a more silent, widespread danger than the possibility of injury - i.e. the player drifts away from Gaelic games.

Forget about the star minor for a moment and focus on the promising minor and his buddy, the average minor. In other words, the vast majority (95%) of players. Both might, in time, be very good players but are not yet physically developed or in any way ready to be crashing into big, fully conditioned men.

Both depend on robust underage structures and a meaningful programme of games to keep them involved and developing. Both are in real danger of being lost to the game.

When a good 17-year-old is not called up to the first team of his club in his 18th year - by an ambitious manager who will, of course, likely be short-sighted on this - he can lose heart. He is getting a signal that at 17 he is not good enough. Many will respond by walking away.

Hence the solution is a straightforward one for me. If it’s stay at 17, or go back to U18 and decouple, then option B keeps them 100% playing and, more importantly, developing in every sense of that word, for one more year.

There is one other big advantage. By restoring the U18 grade, you automatically open another grade at U20/21. So, the player in college (again not the star player) who is perhaps drifting from his club, is called back in by the U21 manager to play first team again with his buddies. He comes back to his club and who knows where that ends.

The current U19 grade is patently failing here. U20/21 has a much better chance. At a Cork GAA information meeting last week, delegates were asked to go away and speak to their clubs about this new proposal and come back next week (Oct 25) with an informed opinion.

Here’s an idea. Instead of clubs taking a position based on the exclusive views of mature members, which is the usual procedure, why don’t they, in addition, ask 17-year-olds what they would like to do next year? Shouldn’t that conversation at least help to inform any decision the club takes?

The 17-year-olds will have an opinion on this. Does anyone know what it is?

*The author is a school principal, former Killeagh player and ex-manager of the Cork U21 hurlers.