Wallace remarkably came on in Sunday's one-point senior county final defeat of Summerhill despite tearing his ACL only four weeks earlier
No regrets for Joey Wallace despite ACL injury recurrence

JUBILANT SCENES: Ratoath players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Meath County Senior Football Championship final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 07:05
Paul Keane

Meath and Ratoath star Joey Wallace has insisted that his county final gamble paid off despite lasting just 16 minutes of the game.

Wallace remarkably came on in Sunday's one-point senior final defeat of Summerhill despite tearing his ACL only four weeks earlier.

That injury left the attacker on crutches for the semi-final but he somehow did enough to appear as a substitute in the final.

Wallace lasted most of the final quarter of the game before breaking down again and being lifted off the pitch.

He revealed that after getting the all clear from medics on Saturday, he was always going to try to play and doesn't regret that decision despite having to come off.

"Yeah, it was 100% worth it," said Wallace. "Because I'd hate to have missed out on it. I feel I need to be involved. It's a special group and winning championships is special. So I'm delighted now."

Speedy Wallace started Meath's Leinster SFC ties against Wicklow and Dublin last May and is a key player for his club.

He was a late addition to the subs on Sunday, wearing number 30, and was sprung from the bench with his club leading by just a point in the third quarter.

"I did the ACL in the quarter-final," explained Wallace. "So for the first week, jeez, I couldn't get out of bed. I was really struggling.

"Then it was just building the movement, getting the swelling down. Once I got the swelling down, I got simple exercises, just getting the leg extended and moving back and forwards and then we just built from there.

"I kept working away every week on that. I'll be honest, on Friday night I didn't think I had any chance of playing. Then on Saturday morning I went into Ray Moran and once I heard, 'It's up to you', I said, 'Right, we're playing. That's it, we're playing'.

"So I did a 40-minute fitness test with Liam Hogan on Saturday and David Brady, our manager, watched on and I said, 'Right, I'm good to go here'."

Wallace is booked in for surgery in November so will miss his club's Leinster campaign.

Ratoath are scheduled to face Rhode of Offaly on November 6 at the quarter-final stage back in Navan.

Beyond that, there's a good chance he could miss Meath's entire season under new manager Colm O'Rourke in 2023.

"I'm getting the operation next month, after that I'll be working with Liam Hogan a lot on the recovery," said Wallace. "He's going to get me back better than ever so I'm looking forward to that and getting into that work."

Wallace's older brother, Eamon, a fellow Meath forward and scorer of three points in the county final win, suffered the same injury playing for the Meath U-21s in 2014.

"Ah look, it's a common enough injury," said Joey. "You do hear a lot of people doing it. I'm going to put the head down and get working straight away. As soon as the operation is done, I'll be back at it as quickly as I can. I'll be alright."

