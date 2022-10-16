Canavan clan help fire Errigal into Tyrone decider

The Canavan clan fired Errigal to a first Tyrone SFC final appearance since 2019 as they ousted defending champions Dromore at O’Neills Healy Park by 0-11 to 0-10.

Darragh was the star of the show, with a stylish supporting cast of brother Ruairi and cousin Tommy, who contrived the essential scores to swing a typical Championship battle of wits in their favour.

Darragh Canavan got the score-board ticking, with Tommy following up with a point.

Dromore, with Peter Teague and Nathan McCarron trying to find space down the central channels, found limited reward, although Emmet McNabb did land a couple of scores. But Errigals’s width along both flanks gave their fast and elusive front men space in which to work, and scores from Ruairi and Darragh had them ahead by 0-5 to 0-2 by the end of the opening quarter.

By the 22nd minute, they had moved into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead, but late in the half Niall Sludden and Ryan McCusker began to get things going for the St Dympna’s and they shot three in a row to close the gap.

Teague’s driving runs were now finding openings for Emmet McNabb and Ronan McNabb Jnr to work off, and points from Teague and McCusker, followed by a brilliant effort from Emmet, narrowed the gap to two.

Errigal, who had enjoyed the slight advantage to be gained from a diagonal wind blowing towards the Gortin Road end, responded with Darragh Canavan’s fifth score to take a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage into the interval.

But Niall Sludden’s influence helped Dromore to build some momentum going forward, the All-Star winning a free from which Teague kept the champions in touch.

After 15 minutes without a score, Darragh Canavan dipped into his box of magical tricks once again to arrow over a gem from the left wing, and he had his side very much on course for the decider.

Dromore, like true champions, pressed in the closing stages, closing the gap through Emmet McNabb, Teague and Odhran Rafferty, but Ruairi Canavan’s second score ensured Errigal would hold on.

Waiting for them will be Carrickmore after teenager Lorcan McGarrity had one of those days that youngsters dream of, shooting his side into a first Tyrone SFC final since 2014. A six-point haul helped Carrickmore to a 0-11 to 0-8 win over Clonoe at Pomeroy.

Clonoe edged into an early lead with a lively opening which brought scores from Connor McAliskey and Shea Coney, but following an uncertain start, the men from Pairc Colmcille injected some energy and pace into their game, with Niall Allison and Ruairi Slane pressing along the flanks.

It was Slane who earned the free from which Martin Penrose opened their account in the ninth minute, and a McGarrity mark brought them level.

McGarrity was a real handful inside, his ball-winning and vision a big asset, and he won and converted the free that gave his side the lead for the first time, adding another to open up a three points lead by the 23rd minute.

But Clonoe finished the half strongly with scores from Steven McNulty, and a couple of eye-catching long range efforts from Declan McClure and Paul Coney to go in level at the break, 0-5 each.

Carrickmore made their move in the opening seven minutes of the second half, Danny Fullerton coming off the bench to hit the target with his first touch, pushing them into a three points lead.

Despite losing defender Seamus Sweeney to a black card in the 49th minute, Carmen were able to close game out, a superbly struck Aidan Fullerton score restoring the three points gap.

And after McAliskey had converted another ’45, McGarrity capped a glorious afternoon with his sixth score in stoppage time.