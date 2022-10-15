Westport and Ballina Stephenites set up Mayo SFC final clash after battling semi wins 

THIS year’s Mayo senior club football championship final will be contested between Ballina Stephenites and Westport for the very first time.

They both booked their places in the decider in two weeks’ time after Sunday’s semi-finals at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Westport needed a goal four minutes into additional time from substitute Shane Scott to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Castlebar Mitchels.

Scott’s goal came in the dying seconds and meant Westport grabbed a 1-11 to 1-10 victory to return to the senior final for the first time since 1991.

The raging hot favourites had looked set for a shock exit when Ethan Gibbons converted a penalty in the 62nd minute to put Castlebar Mitchels two points ahead.

But Westport kept their composure and managed to create a goalscoring opportunity with the experienced Scott blasting the ball to the Mitchels net from close-range to spark great scenes of celebration among the Westport ranks.

Played in front of a large crowd, the West Mayo derby didn’t live up to expectations and was a tight and tactical affair with space at a premium for both forwardlines.

Westport did just enough to lead at half-time by 0-7 to 0-5 with former Footballer of the Year, Lee Keegan, playing a leading role and scoring two excellent points with Conal Dawson and Paul Lambert also on target.

Castlebar, who are jointly-managed by former Mayo footballer Barry Moran and Neil Lydon, stayed in touch with points from top scorer Ethan Gibbons (3, two frees), Seán Morahan and Ultan O’Reilly.

The second half was played along similar lines, with both teams defending en masse when out of possession and trying to play on the break.

Westport, who lined out without injured Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin, were still in control of their own destiny on 55 minutes when they surged ahead by 0-11 to 0-8 after substitute Alan Kennedy fired over two scores in quick succession.

But Mitchels then started to become more adventurous and late points from subs Conor Stenson and Mark Cunningham set up a nail-biting finish.

The drama really upped a notch in added time when, first, referee Declan Corcoran awarded a penalty for a foul on Mitchels’ Mark Cunningham, and Ethan Gibbons netted emphatically.

The underdogs seemed set to prevail at that stage, but there was still time for Shane Scott to become the Westport hero in the dying moments.

Meanwhile, Ballina Stephenites booked their ticket to the final for the first time since 2007 with a deserved 3-10 to 1-13 victory over Ballintubber.

A first half goal from Evan Regan, along with two more in the second half from Frank Irwin and Luke Doherty proved decisive in the end.

The Stephenites had led at half-time by 1-5 to 0-6 thanks to Regan’s goal in the 20th minute.

The North Mayo side then surged six points clear after green flags from Frank Irwin (who netted from close-range after his penalty had been saved) and Luke Doherty in the 41st and 51st minutes respectively.

But Ballintubber never threw in the towel and Diarmuid O’Connor’s 57th minute goal set up a grandstand finish.

The teams traded scores down the home stretch with the outstanding Padraig O’Hora (who was later dismissed after being booked twice) and Mikey Murray swopping points with the O’Connor brothers, Cillian (free) and Diarmuid.

Cillian O’Connor did go for an equalising goal from a free with the last kick of the game, but his well-struck effort from 20 metres flew just wide of David Clarke’s post.