Wet and wild finish means Castlemartyr and Inniscarra to go again

Castlemartyr 0-15

Inniscarra 1-12

Castlemartyr and Inniscarra will meet again next Saturday in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final after yesterday’s decider in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, played in the worst possible conditions, ended in stalemate.

For the neutral observer, a draw was a fair result.

Inniscarra seemed poised for victory following substitute Kieran Rice’s 62nd-minute goal to put them a point up.

Joe Stack’s fourth point was the levelling score.

“When Inniscarra got the goal, I would have taken a draw,” said Castlemartyr manager, Séamus Lawton. “Definitely, it looked gone at that stage. It was a huge battle for both sides in those conditions. Both teams gave it everything. It was a fantastic game.

“It would be mixed emotions really as we had the free to win it (Mike Kelly). But in those conditions, it is very hard to take frees.”

Castlemartyr may also be in a race against time with a few injury concerns including joint captain Brian Lawton and Joe Stack who were both hampered coming into the game.

For Inniscarra, it was a case of so near and yet so far. Veteran attacker Colm Casey said they never give up.

“Through the league and the championship we have seen all different conditions and all different situations. We have been in front and we have been behind. We’ve seen everything all year and we could fall back on that.

“We find a way to adapt and to stay in the game. We went two points down in injury time and to get a goal to go up one, we have great belief in the camp.”

As the players emerged from under the tunnel, the rain cascaded down making it extremely difficult to exhibit any of the skills you’d expect to see at this level. Castlemartyr, into the breeze, settled with points from Joe Stack and Mike Kelly (free), while their goalkeeper Darragh Joyce was alert to deny Colm Casey in the fourth minute.

Joe Stack and Brian Lawton took their place in the Castlemartyr line out despite injury concerns.

It took Inniscarra nine minutes to register their opening point from David O’Keeffe, however they would go on to boss proceedings. They hit six in-a-row, Fergal O’Leary setting them on their way as points followed from captain Owen McCarthy (free), Jamie Harrington, man-of-the-match Andrew McCarthy, - who started instead of the injured Shane O’Mahony - O’Leary and Colm Casey.

In between that strong run of scores, Darragh Joyce pulled off another vital save when he averted wing-back Harrington.

Castlemartyr, meanwhile, hadn’t scored since the 11th minute - kudos here to the Inniscarra defence - and they were relieved to see centre-back Ciarán Joyce pop up with a point in first-half stoppage. County stars Joyce and Sean O’Donoghue were marking each other.

Critically, Inniscarra dealt with a couple of late goal chances too from Castlemartyr - Sean Sheehan and Harrington coming to the rescue to leave them with a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Castlemartyr, turning to play with the wind and the rain, replaced Cathal Martin with Peter Fleming at the change of ends - the corner back was sick coming into the game. And they got a great start to the second-half striking unanswered points from Eoghan Martin and Barry Lawton.

As the contest went to and fro, Inniscarra kept their noses in front, 0-10 to 0-8 midway through the half.

Mike Kelly wrestled back control, 0-11 each on 53 minutes.

Kelly - and Stack causing problems at the edge of the square - pushed the lead in Castlemartyr’s favour, 0-14 to 0-12 in stoppage time.

However, Inniscarra got back into the game via substitute Kieran Rice’s goal - he was put through by their other substitute Padraig Holland.

Joe Stack’s late point forcing a replay.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-7, 0-5 frees), Joe Stack (0-4), Barry Lawton (0-2), C Joyce and E Martin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: K Rice (1-0), F O’Leary (0-3), C Casey, O McCarthy (0-1 free) and S O’Donoghue (0-2 each), J Harrington, D O’Keeffe and A McCarthy (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran (J-Capt), B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, Jamie Stack; Brian Lawton (J-Capt), C Sice; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: P Fleming for C Martin (half-time), B McGann for E Martin (54), D Leahy for A Kelly (59), M Cosgrave for C Sice (59).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; A McCarthy, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, J Harrington; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary; D O’Keeffe, D O’Connell, O McCarthy (Capt).

Subs: K Rice for D O’Connell (45), P Holland for D O’Keeffe (58).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).