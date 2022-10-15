All Ireland club holders Kilcoo crowned Down champions after extra-time victory

DOWN SFC FINAL

KILCOO 1-13 WARRENPOINT 0-15

ALL IRELAND champions Kilcoo came through an extra-time test in the Down county final to prevail once more and take their 20th county title.

Ryan Johnston’s goal in the first half allowed them the little bit of a gap that Warrenpoint ate into by retrieving a four point deficit in the last ten minutes.

Even though Alan Davidson brought the ‘Point back to within point with three minutes of extra time remaining, Kilcoo were able to bring Conor Laverty back on once more to know how to do the right thing at exactly the right time.

Laverty, along with seven others including Man of the Match Paul Devlin, now have eleven senior Championships to their name. All of them now overtake Burren’s John ‘Shorty’ Treanor as the record holders in the county.

The new Down manager would not be drawn on his new job as a county manager, but revealed the motivation to go again this year at the age of 37 came about before he had even disembarked on the team coach after winning the All-Ireland in February.

“Coming up the road on the bus, I decided that night that there was one more box to tick,” He said.

“That was the driving force. In those tough runs, in the hard sessions, that was the one that you wanted to get over the line.”

Despite his years, his craft on the pitch is still unmistakable. He has milliseconds to control Shealan Johnston’s pass before dishing off to Ryan Johnston to smash home the only goal in the game.

This was a rip-roaring exciting affair, with John Boyle playing in a free role exceptional, and Alan Davidson exemplary from the dead ball for Warrenpoint.

But once extra time was called, Kilcoo opened the first period with the first four consecutive points. Responses inevitably came from Davidson and substitute Jack Howlett, but some incredible goalkeeping from Warrenpoint goalkeeper Gary McMahon prevented a certain goal from Shealan Johnston in the second period of extra time.

In the end, the issue was settled from the dead ball by Paul Devlin, another who joins the group of eleven-time medallists.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P Devlin (0-4, 3f), R Johnston (1-1), M Rooney (0-3), C Doherty (0-2), E Branagan, T Fettes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Warrenpoint: A Davidson (0-7, 6f, 1x ‘45’), N McGovern (0-3), D McAleenan (0-2), R McCormack (0-1), J Grant (0-1 mark), P Murdock, J Howlett (0-1 each).

KILCOO: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, Aaron Branagan; Anthony Morgan, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin.

Subs: T Fettes for N Branagan (48m), E Branagan for J Johnston (54m), S Óg McCusker for Laverty (59m), J Johnston for R Johnston (ET 10m), M Hynes for Rooney (ET HT), C Laverty for S Johnston (ET 19m).

WARRENPOINT: G McMahon; P Sweeney, J Boyle, R McGovern; R Boyle, C McCartan, D McAleenan; R McCormack, J Grant; N McCartan, A Davidson, E Byrne; N McGovern, P Murdock, S O’Hare.

Subs: A Darcy for McCartan (42m), A Magee for O’Hare (46m), R McGarry for Byrne (48m), J Lynch for McAleenan (57m), C Madden for McGovern (61m), S O’Hare for Sweeney (ET 3m), J Howlett for Murdock (ET 8m), E Carr for McGivern (ET 14m).

Referee: Darren O’Hare (Burren)