No complaints from Louis Mulqueen as 'better team' won

Blackrock manager Louis Mulqueen admitted the better team won Sunday’s Cork Premier SHC final, while also acknowledging St Finbarr’s second-half display against the wind and rain.

“We came in hope, we came in belief. The second-half just didn’t happen for us. We scored two points in the second-half and they scored 2-5 - that is a big difference.

“They adapted better to the conditions. We were poking and prodding ball, it didn’t stick, it didn’t come up. It came for them. They got the two goals at the time when I thought at one stage we were going to get a goal. You are always chasing it from then on in.

“We were a point down at half-time and the wind to come. You would have expected a better display. I was in the dressing-room thinking we were going to play better hurling in the second-half and get faster ball into the inside line. You were hoping it would stick then.

“In fairness, the Barrs defended well. We didn’t probably do ourselves justice in the second-half. When you put that together - the conditions and the Barrs playing well - we were on the back foot. What would you win with 1-7?”

The Clare native was disappointed they were unable to capitalise on Mark O’Keeffe’s first-half goal.

“After Mark’s goal, and we got a point straight after, I thought we were starting to get to grips with things. But the Barrs stick work was very impressive. It wasn’t happening in our forward line, in the conditions more than anything. It wasn’t for the want of trying."

On reflection, he felt the game was there for whoever wanted it most.

"There was a hunger there for the Barrs and sometimes that works in a teams' favour. I don’t think that was the only reason though. I can’t tell you my lads didn’t go in to win. You come into our dressing-room now, you can’t blame any of the players. We didn’t win. We didn’t play well, in the second-half in particular.

“The Barrs got the edge, they got the run at it. There was no way back for the last 10 minutes. We weren’t getting a score. We even got a goal that was disallowed.

“Any ball that went in, you had to go for goal. But the gap was too big. The second goal killed us, and it killed it as a game. The weather started to get worse and that didn’t help us either.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hands up in sport. We were beaten by a better team on the day. There is no humming and hawing.”