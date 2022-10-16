Louth SFC: Ardee end famine after replay win over Newtown

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-18 NEWTOWN BLUES 1-15

For the first time since the blazing hot summer of 1995, Ardee St Mary’s are at the top of Louth football after they overcame Newtown Blues in a replay that equalled the drawn game in terms of a spectacle.

Despite the nervy finish, the winners' ability to find scores that bit easier and crucially hold on to their lead was the difference on the day. Veteran Ronan Carroll would come off the bench at half-time to land four second half points.

Just like the last day out, Cathal Murray’s side would start the brighter with a goal from Ciarán Keenan and, playing to type again, Newtown Blues would come back and control proceedings with five unanswered points.

The sides would go level four times in the first half before Ciarán Downey edged the Drogheda side 0-9 to 1-5 ahead at the short whistle.

Again, just like the drawn game, Ardee took the lead but despite Colm Judge and the Blues' best efforts to reel them in the Deesiders crucially would not let that advantage slip.

There was still time for an additional time goal from Emmet Carolan after his penalty kick was rebounded home, though.

Not to mention a jaw dropping save from James McGillick in the Ardee goal at the death, but Carroll would end the 27 year famine with the final score of the memorable showpiece.

Scorers for Ardee St Mary’s: R Carroll (0-4); C Keenan (1-1); Carl Gillespie (0-3f), S Matthews (0-3) D McConnon (0-3); Conor Gillespie (0-1), D Matthews (0-1), T Jackson (0-1) K Moran (0-1).

Scorers for Newtown Blues: C Downey (0-4, 1f); E Carolan (1-0); C Judge (0-3, 1f), J Kelly (0-3); D Nally (0-2, 145' 1f); R Carr (0-1), A McDonnell (0-1), F Donohoe (0-1).

Ardee St Mary's: J McGillick; P McKenny, D McKenny, C Keenan; K Moran, K Faulkner, Carl Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, L Jackson; J Commins, S Matthews, T Jackson; C Keenan, D McConnon, Conor Gillespie.

Subs: R Carroll for Commins (ht), R Leavy for Callaghan (48), D Matthews for S Matthews (50), R Rooney for Conor Gillespie (56), D Clarke for Rooney (blood, 58).

NEWTOWN BLUES: J McDonnell; J Connolly, A Connor, C Cluskey Kelly, E Carolan, C Ayson, F Donohoe; C Reid, A McDonnell; D Nally, C Judge, C Downey; J Kelly, J Kermode, R Carr.

Subs: C Branagan for Kermode (37), C Moore for Donohe (41), I Connor for Reid (56), T Costello for Ayson (56).

Referee: K Brady (Dundalk Gaels).