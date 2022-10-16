Meath SFC: Managers clash as Ratoath secure title

Meath senior football championship final

Ratoath 0-12 Summerhill 0-11

David Brady was barged to the ground, sent off and later apologised to as the Meath SFC final ended in drama at Pairc Tailteann.

The former Mayo midfielder ultimately came out on top with his adopted Ratoath who held firm late on to secure a third county crown in four seasons.

A humdrum game suddenly burst into life in stoppage time when a skirmish erupted close to the sideline under the main stand following a high challenge by Ratoath's Eamon Wallace which led to a Summerhill free.

Summerhill manager Conor Gillespie entered the playing area in an attempt to get play restarted and, wrongly thinking he'd got 'a dunt in the back' from Brady, hit the former All-Ireland finalist a heavy shoulder in return which sent the Ballina man flying to the ground.

Both managers were subsequently red carded though they shook hands on the field at full-time before hugging and they chatted again in the Ratoath dressing-room afterwards.

As for the game itself, the sides were tied at 0-9 apiece with 10 minutes to go when Ratoath took off, scoring three points in a row from Daithi McGowan, Man of the Match Jack Flynn and Wallace which ultimately secured a one-point win.

"It's not the first time I've had a shemozzle with Meath men - I don't think I hit the ground as quick the last time!" joked Brady, part of the Mayo side when a furious row broke out in the 1996 All-Ireland final with Meath.

"Look, Conor is an absolute gent and he's done so much for that group. They were undefeated all year, they still haven't conceded a goal since May. They could go until next May without conceding a goal."

Gillespie acknowledged that he was to blame for the incident and apologised to Brady.

"I saw our guys reacting to a bit of a late hit and I was running down to tell our guys to get back and play, to get the play going again," said former Meath midfielder Gillespie.

"And as I turned around I got a dunt in the back. At the time I interpreted that David had dunted me and, to be fair, he hadn't.

"He was just standing in his position and I turned around into him but I thought he had dunted me and I reacted to that and I shouldered him to the ground.

"To be fair, the fault for that lies on my behalf. I misinterpreted the situation and reacted in a poor way and paid the price and I cost my team a minute or two of play. It was an example of poor leadership that was punished."

Ratoath, who now advance to play Offaly's Rhode in the Leinster club SFC on November 6, twice reeled off four-point bursts in the first-half to lead 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Summerhill got it back to level terms at 0-9 apiece, prompting Ratoath to spring cruciate victim Joey Wallace off the bench. Attacker Wallace lasted just 16 minutes before breaking down again but they pushed on in his absence for their third Meath title.

Gillespie said he felt more stoppage time should have been played as Summerhill rallied, pulling back two points, though he acknowledged the flashpoint wasted some of that time.

Scorers for Ratoath: D McGowan (0-4, 3 frees); E Wallace (0-3); B McMahon (0-2, 1 free); B O'Brien (0-1, 1 free), C Rogers, J Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Summerhill: E Frayne (0-4, 2 frees); C Lyons (0-2, 2 frees); C Frayne, D McCabe (1 free), D Larkin, P Geraghty, E McDonnell (0-1 each).

Ratoath: D McPartlin; C O Fearraigh, B Wyer, C McGill; B Daly, G McGowan, E Wallace; B McGowan, J Flynn; C Rooney, B O'Brien, K McCabe; B McMahon, D McGowan, C Rogers.

Subs: C O'Brien for D McGowan (35-42, blood); J Wallace for B O'Brien (42); C O'Brien for Rooney (45); P Byrne for J Wallace (58); A Gerrard for G McGowan (60).

Summerhill: T McDonnell; J Lavelle, Ronan Ryan, Ross Ryan; P Geraghty, P Jennings, A McDonnell; M Byrne, A Flanagan; D Larkin, D McCabe, K Ryan; E Frayne, C Frayne, C Lyons.

Subs: B Dardis for Lyons (h/t); E McDonnell for Dardis (35); L Shaw for Ryan (39); I Hughes for Jennings (50); W Ryan for McDonnell (54).

Referee: C Reilly (N Mhuire).