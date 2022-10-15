Ballybay derail Scotstown’s three-in-a-row tilt to end title wait

Monaghan SFC Final

Ballybay 1-11

Scotstown 1-8

Ballybay bridged a 10-year gap in Clones as they deservedly ended Scotstown’s three-in-a-row bid in the Monaghan SFC Final.

Ballybay, who had been perennial contenders since their last championship win in 2012, had continually fallen short against Scotstown in the latter stages in recent years, but they led for almost the entire match as they won their ninth county title.

The Pearse Brothers dictated much of the first half and were full value for their three-point interval lead, which they stretched to eight by the 40-minute mark, with man of the match Dessie Ward getting the goal. Scotstown eventually found some form to kick five of the last six points and leave Ballybay nerves jangling, but that late charge wasn’t enough in their 10th consecutive final.

Christopher McGuinness and Killian McKenna hit the only points of a cagey opening quarter, before Ryan O’Toole edged Scotstown ahead for what proved to be the only time. McGuinness quickly replied for Ballybay, who pushed on with a hat-trick of fine scores by Dessie Ward and another from Thomas Kerr as they began to unlock the holders’ defence.

Darren Hughes ended 16 scoreless minutes for Scotstown, but they still trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time, before Ballybay kicked on three minutes into the second half when Ward converted a Shane McGuinness cross. Points from Christopher McGuinness and captain Eoin McKearney moved Ballybay eight clear, but they gifted Scotstown a lifeline when a long ball from Emmet Caulfield skidded into the net. Ballybay responded through Shane McGuinness and veteran Paul Finlay, but Scotstown – with Rory Beggan pushing up on opposition kick-outs and roaming forward in open play – built some momentum inside the final quarter with scores from their former All-Star keeper, as well as Shane Carey, Conor McCarthy and Damien McArdle.

A fourth point from Christopher McGuinness gave his side some breathing space and although a Mark McPhillips effort brought Scotstown back within a goal deep into added time, Ballybay’s defence held firm.

Ballybay’s joint-manager Jerome Johnston hailed his team, saying: “I’m just delighted, not only for the players but also the people of Ballybay. There are plenty of tears in eyes, it means so much. We set out our stall at the start of the year and decided to give it one last big push. The Paul Finlays of this world and a few other boys are in the twilight years of their football days, so it was now or never. The boys said they would give it a hell of a lash and we can’t ask for much more”.

Ballybay will face the winners of the Armagh final between Crossmaglen and Granemore in the Ulster Club SFC preliminary round.

Scorers for Ballybay: D. Ward 1-3; C. McGuinness 0-4; E. McKearney, S. McGuinness, T. Kerr, P. Finlay (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Scotstown: E. Caulfield 1-0; R. Beggan (f), D. McArdle, R. O’Toole, S. Carey (f), C. McCarthy (m), D. Hughes, K. McKenna, M. McPhillips 0-1 each.

Ballybay: J Sniauksta; T McSkean, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Lennon, S Monaghan, E McKearney (Capt.); C Galligan, A Toner, D Ward; D Caraher, S McGuinness, T Kerr; C McGuinness, P Finlay.

Subs: M Hannon for Toner (45); S McQuillan for Caraher (55).

Scotstown: R Beggan; J McDevitt, D McArdle; D Morgan; M Meehan, R O’Toole, R McKenna; G McPhillips, M McCarville; P Sherlock, S Carey (Capt.), M Maguire; C McCarthy, D Hughes, K McKenna.

Subs: E Caulfield for McDevitt (inj., 14); M McPhillips for K McKenna (36); J Carey for Sherlock (42); S Treanor for Maguire (50).

Referee: D Boylan (Donaghmoyne).