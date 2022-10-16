Keaney helps St Mary's shock Mohill

Man of the match Paul Keaney led St. Mary's in a come from behind impressive win
Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 18:52
PJ Leddy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim SFC: St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-11 Mohill 1–7 

Man of the match Paul Keaney led St. Mary's in a come from behind impressive win over prematch favourites Mohill in a lively Leitrim final at Carrick-on-Shannon.

While Keaney carried the Mary's scoring load in the first half, but Sean Harkin finished to the St  Mary's net to give his side a 1-5 to 0-3 half-time lead.

After the restart a James McGrail 37th-minute goal put St. Mary's right back in the hunt, though Keith Beirne shot over in reply immediately to give Mohill and 0-2 lead.

In response, St Mary's hit back with points by Oisin Bohan and Paul Keaney to level matters at the beginning of the final quarter. 

Then a stunning Keaney point from distance put St Mary's back in front and they blew the Mohill challenge out of the water with five more unanswered points over the next 11 minutes. 

 Jack Casey fired over two, while Conor Farrell, Conor Hackett and Paul Keaney (free) also chipped in.

St. Mary's ended the game with 14 players after James McGrail was dismissed for a second yellow card 58th minute transgression. Keith Beirne closed the scoring in the game with a late pointed Mohill free, which was only his side's only second point in the final 30 minutes.

Scorers for St. Mary's Kiltoghert: P. Keaney (0-6, 5 frees); J. McGrail (1-0); J Casey (0–2); O. Bohan, C. Farrell & C. Hackett (0–1 each).

Mohill: K. Beirne (0-5 frees); S. Harkin (1–0); O. Madden (0–1).

ST. MARY'S KILTOGHERT: S. Reynolds; C. Farrell, M. Diffley, G. Reynolds; C. Hackett, N. McWeeney, A. Reynolds; P. Keaney, J. McGrail; D. Farrell, D. Kelleher, D. O'Connell; J. Casey, O. Bohan, C. Singleton.

Subs: J. Barnes for O'Connell 47; B. Farrell for Bohan (62).

MOHILL: P. Tighe; J. Mitchell, A. Armstrong, L. Rowley; A. Tuthill, S. Quinn, O. Madden; K. Keegan, Jonathan Reynolds; S. Harkin, K. Beirne, D. Flynn; A. McLoughlin, Jordan Reynolds, R. Gordon.

Subs: R. Kennedy for McLoughlin 45; D. Mitchell for Harkin & C. Quinn for Jonathan Reynolds 52; F. McGuinness for Armstrong (62).

Referee: M. McCloskey (Bornacoola).

