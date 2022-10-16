Tourlestrane secure seven-in-a-row in Sligo with extra-time victory over St Mary's

Sligo SFC Final

Tourlestrane 0-15, St Mary's 0-13 (After extra-time)

TOURLESTRANE are the Sligo SFC champions for a remarkable seventh successive year but they had to work very hard for their latest title – the club's 18th – as they needed extra-time to get over a stern St Mary's challenge in a rollercoaster at Markievicz Park.

The holders' record of 41 games unbeaten was on the line in second-half stoppage time when they trailed 0-11 to 0-9 to a well-drilled St Mary's – the last club to beat Tourlestrane in Sligo's top tier back in 2015.

Points from Cathal Henry and Oisin Kennedy brought the south Sligo side level and in extra-time they showed greater resilience as Player of the Match Liam Gaughan, Cathal Henry and John Kelly emerged with distinction, so too Conan Marren.

Liam Gaughan scored five points in all, one more than Cathal Henry, as this was a first Sligo SFC success for their manager Fergal O'Donnell, the ex-Roscommon boss.

St Mary's, for whom full-forward Nathan Rooney scored eight points (all frees) and with county hurler Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch also influential, won most of the possession and created enough chances throughout normal time.

But their lead – at any stage – was never greater than two points. They were 0-7 to 0-6 up halfway through normal time and in the second-half they twice led by two points but were unable to push on against a club that they lost to in the 2016 county final.

Neither goalkeeper had a significant save to make, with St Mary's going closest to a goal when ex-Sligo Rovers player Scott Lynch got an angled drive on target after 53 minutes.

Once matters were in extra-time, Tourlestrane were reborn. The winners were ahead for the first time when substitute Stephen Henry converted a mark in the first minute of extra-time. The sense that they had turned a corner was justified.

Scorers for Tourlestrane: Liam Gaughan (0-5, 3f, 1 'mark'), Cathal Henry (0-4, 3f, 1 '45'), Oisin Kennedy (0-2), John Kelly (0-1), Conan Marren (0-1), James Leonard (0-1), Stephen Henry (0-1, 1 'mark')

Scorers for St Mary's: Nathan Rooney (0-8, 8f), Stephen Coen (0-2, 1 'mark'), Michael Munnelly (0-1), Ryan Feehily (0-1), Jay Cox (0-1) Tourlestrane: A Broe, JP Lang, JF Carr, B Walsh, O Kennedy, A McIntyre, N Gaughan, F O’Donnell, C Marren, K Gavigan, C Henry, J Leonard, L Gaughan, J Kelly, G Gaughan

Subs used: K O’Hara for JP Lang, 41; C Surlis for J Leonard, 54 (‘blood’ sub); S Henry (0-1, 1 ‘mark’) for B Walsh, 60+2; C Surlis for O Kennedy, 74

St Mary’s: J Teape, R Feehily, D Phillips, F O’Hehir, P Maher, P Kilcoyne, R Madden, G O’Kelly-Lynch, T O’Kelly-Lynch, M Munnelly, E Mulligan, S Lynch, S Coen, N Rooney, J Cox

Subs used: D McGovern for J Cox, h-t; E Flynn for D McGovern, 58; L Nicholson for F O’Hehir, 59; J Martyn for T O’Kelly-Lynch, 64; S Henry for M Munnelly, 70; C Darcy for R Feehily, 70; J Cox for R Madden, 76

Referee: J Gilmartin (Curry)