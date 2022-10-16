Wexford SFC: Castletown's dominant second half clinches title

Castletown 0-13 Shelmaliers 0-9

Castletown's dominant second half performance pulled off a huge shock when they fashioned a deserved four-point victory over reigning champions Shelmaliers in a dramatic Wexford senior football championship final at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Shelmaliers will look back on their opening half when, despite a dominance of possession, they failed to translate this into sufficient scores and this wasteful period, despite a two-point interval lead, came back to haunt them as Castletown took total command of the second thirty minutes.

Castletown received a blow in the lead up to the game when star attacker Ben Brosnan, straight red carded in the semi-final, failed with two appeals, but instead of sitting back they used the setback to their advantage with a controlled and excellent second period.

Shelmaliers ran the opening twenty minutes at the end of which they led 0-5 to 0-1. After Conor Carty and Glen Malone, free, had exchanged opening points, the Shels kicked four unanswered points through Tony Smith (2), Simon Donohoe and Jody Donohoe.

But it was Castletown who finished the half strongly with points from Donncha Holems (2) and Rory Heffernan, while Conor Hearne had one in between, to leave the reigning champions leading 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

From a Castletown perspective they needed a positive response on the resumption. They got more players forward as both Liam Coleman and Rory Heffernan dominated midfield, while Conor Carty began to take control in the defence with the strong running Jack Higgins tearing holes in the opposing defence.

They struck for quickfire points through Robbie Brooks, Rory Heffernan (2) and Jody Shaughnessy to lead 0-9 to 0-7, after 37 minutes, extending this into a 0-11 to 0-8 lead with ten minutes remaining. Higgins and Darragh Brooks, 55m free, gave them a five-point cushion with Shels only managing a late point through sub Aidan Cash as Castletown stormed to a deserved victory.

Scorers for Castletown: R Heffernan 0-3, R Brooks (1f), D Holmes, C Carty (1f), 0-2 each, D Brooks (f), F Roche, J Higgins, L Coleman 0-1 each.

Scorers for Shelmaliers: G Malone (2f), T Smith 0-2 each, S Donohoe, J Donohoe, C Hearne, E Nolan, A Cash 0-1 each.

Castletown: D Brooks; R Cody, D Gardiner, J Ahern; J Gardiner, C Kenedy, F Roche; R Heffernan, L Coleman; C Carty, R Brooks, J Higgins; B Halpin, J Shaughnessy, D Holmes.

Subs: K Pierce for Halpin (56), J Holmes for D Homes (60).

Shelmaliers: C McCabe; A O'Brien, J Cash, S Donohoe; A Murphy, G Staples, J Donohoe; G Malone, R Banville; S Keane-Carroll, B Malone, C Hearne; T Smith, E O'Gara, E Nolan.

Subs: E Doyle for Smith (38), D Campbell for O'Brien (43), A Cash for J Donohor (46), P Hearne for O'Gara (55).

Referee: J Owens (Askamore/Kilrush).