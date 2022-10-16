Investigation into alleged assault of under-9 hurler at blitz in Thurles

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 18:23
John Fogarty

The Munster Council are to investigate an alleged assault of an under-9 player during a game in Thurles on Saturday.

The juvenile hurler participating in a blitz organised by the province is understood to have been hurt following the incident at Dr Morris Park after a non-playing individual entered the playing area.

“We are awaiting a report from the blitz,” said Munster GAA PRO Bob Ryan. “We will certainly be investigating the matter.” 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, An Garda Síochána confirmed they were contacted in relation to the matter.

“Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday 15th October 2022 following an incident of alleged assault at a children’s sports event in Thurles.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing. As the incident involves young persons, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.” 

The incident follows a series of flashpoints at club games in the last three months. Two club mentors in Wexford, arising from two separate cases, and another in Roscommon have recently received lengthy suspensions.

Last month, an U15 football championship game in Kilcummin, Co Kerry was abandoned following a sideline altercation that resulted in one mentor being brought to hospital. Two weeks earlier, an U11 game in Abbeydorney was abandoned arising from verbal abuse aimed at a referee.

Also in September, a minor football semi-final between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport in Co Mayo was abandoned after an altercation between a player and an adult non-player. While a referee in Waterford also brought proceedings in an U12 hurling game to a halt due to comments aimed at him.

Partly in response to the violence shown against match officials, the GAA last Thursday launched a “Respect the Referee” weekend due to take place at senior county finals next weekend.

